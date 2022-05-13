British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data
2022-05-13 09:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower
2022-05-12 07:06:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
2022-05-12 14:25:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GBP/USD ANALYSIS

  • GBP/USD looks to end the week off on a positive note.
  • Key economic data scheduled next week – CPI, Jobs.
  • IG client sentiment – Bullish.
Advertisement

CABLE FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Cable hit fresh lows yesterday marking an almost 10% depreciation for the pound against the U.S. dollar year-to-date. Poor UK GDP data added to the downward trend as we look forward to next weeks inflation and jobs releases (see economic calendar below). The weaker growth prints add pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to possibly hold off on its prior aggressive outlook leaving the pound susceptible to further downside.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

gbpusd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The UK’s Brexit transgressions with regard to Northern Ireland are adding to the already fading growth prospects for the UK and will weigh negatively on GBP/USD. This being said, although the dollar remains bid, I believe we may be closing in on a corrective move before continuing the GBP/USD bear trend.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

gbpusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily GBP/USD chart shows the recent break below the June 2020 swing low at 1.2252 now finding support around the 1.2000 psychological support zone. The RSI (yellow) is indicative of bullish divergence whereby price movement (lower lows) opposes that of the RSI (higher lows). Traditionally bullish divergence suggests impending upside however, timing the reversal can be difficult. Nonetheless, as mentioned above, I do think we could be heading for a pullback towards resistance (1.2252) and beyond before traders look to ‘buy the dollar dip’ and continue with the prior trend.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2252

Key support levels:

  • 1.2080
  • 1.2000

BULLISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 82% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive an upside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Tracking Risk Sentiment, Risks Remain
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Tracking Risk Sentiment, Risks Remain
2022-05-13 08:10:00
Fed Cant Stop Hiking (even if they wanted to) | tasty clips
Fed Cant Stop Hiking (even if they wanted to) | tasty clips
2022-05-12 19:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
2022-05-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR