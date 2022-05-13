AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Remains at the Behest of China

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-13 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data
2022-05-13 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Remains at the Behest of China

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Remains at the Behest of China

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD OUTLOOK

  • China continues to weigh negatively on the Aussie dollar.
  • Bearish IG client sentiment.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar looks to claw back some of its lost gains against the U.S. dollar on Friday as risk appetite seems to be on the rebound. After falling to fresh yearly lows yesterday, the commodity currency does not sit in a favorable position going forward primarily due to Chinese growth forecasts. The ‘zero tolerance’ policy by the Chinese government against COVID-19 has severely impacted on commodity demand leaving the AUD exposed to sustained downside should the situation remain.

The saving grace for the Aussie dollar lies with the extremely tight labor market and rising inflationary pressures, allowing the Reserve Bank Australia (RBA) to action an aggressive rate path. While the dollar remains favorable and we are likely to see ‘buy the dip’ conditions, the Australian dollar is one of the only global central banks that has the local economic backdrop to challenge the hawkish Fed. Should Chinese restrictions ease, I would not be surprised if we see the AUD lead the charge against the greenback.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

We end the week off with U.S. consumer sentiment figures while we look forward to next week’s Australian jobs data.

audusd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

audusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action shows bears looking to focus on the June 2020 swing low at 0.6777 but bullish divergence may indicate short-term upside before a resumption of the downtrend. Bullish divergence occurs when prices drift lower while the corresponding RSI readings push higher.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.7000

Key support levels:

  • 0.6777

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 75% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data
2022-05-13 09:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Tracking Risk Sentiment, Risks Remain
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Tracking Risk Sentiment, Risks Remain
2022-05-13 08:10:00
Fed Cant Stop Hiking (even if they wanted to) | tasty clips
Fed Cant Stop Hiking (even if they wanted to) | tasty clips
2022-05-12 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR