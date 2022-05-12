Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Remain Under Pressure in Wake of US CPI Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
2022-05-12 14:25:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Quickly Melting to the 2016 Low
2022-05-12 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower
2022-05-12 07:06:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
2022-05-12 14:25:00
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-11 23:30:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Remain Under Pressure in Wake of US CPI Report

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Remain Under Pressure in Wake of US CPI Report

Brendan Fagan,

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Inflation – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 inching out minimal gains, remains under pressure below 4000
  • Nasdaq 100 gyrates around 12000 as macro concerns remain in focus

Equities continue to push lower in the wake of yesterday’s CPI report, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 erasing gains from early in the NY session. Risk has been under significant pressure of late, as a plethora of macro concerns weigh on investor sentiment. Wednesday’s session was particularly interesting, as there were violent swings following the release of the highly anticipated CPI data, with stocks ultimately cascading lower throughout the day. Markets may be at a crossroads, as Wednesday’s data did little to answer any questions about “peak inflation.”

For starters, the CPI print is just a single data point. Market participants and Fed officials will need more data to see if inflation is truly rolling over. However, despite the print exceeding expectations on both YoY and MoM metrics, CPI was lower in April than it was in March. Perhaps we can sum up yesterday’s data set as a mixed bag. Risk may largely reflect that sentiment, as the S&P 500 teeters on the verge of a bear market.

With so many tech stocks getting kneecapped by the recent rise in interest rates, the Nasdaq 100 continues to suffer severe pain. Thursday’s session saw the index trade below 12000 for the first time since November 2020. More pain may be in store as equity markets have yet to show a sign of true capitulation. That being said, NQ did rally this morning to previous support at 12129. That rally was faded heavily, a true sign of the ‘sell the rally” environment we find ourselves in. Bulls will want to see the session low of 11693.25 hold, but a break could see a flush to fresh yearly-lows.

Nasdaq 100 Futures (NQ) 1 Hour Chart

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Remain Under Pressure in Wake of US CPI Report

Chart created with TradingView

The S&P 500 has also received a significant gut check of late, as the large weightings of tech within the index continue to drag the benchmark lower. To put those weights into context, Apple alone constitutes roughly 6% of the index, while the entire energy sector represents 4%. Just like NQ, the S&P 500 failed yet again at prior support, that level being 3960. As all risk continues to look extremely heavy, the S&P 500 may find itself slipping closer to a key area around 3800. 3802 represents the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the move from the March 2020 bottom to all-time highs. Investors may be looking to put some dry powder to work in that zone, but should that area fail too, we may be in store for some serious pain.

S&P 500 Futures (ES) 1 Hour Chart

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Remain Under Pressure in Wake of US CPI Report

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
2022-05-12 16:00:00
AUD/JPY Price Outlook: AUD Susceptible as Equity and Crypto Rout Favors the Yen
AUD/JPY Price Outlook: AUD Susceptible as Equity and Crypto Rout Favors the Yen
2022-05-12 11:15:00
Cryptocurrency Crash, Tether De-Pegging, S&P 500 Sinks, JPY Outperforms
Cryptocurrency Crash, Tether De-Pegging, S&P 500 Sinks, JPY Outperforms
2022-05-12 10:12:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Downside Correction on the Horizon?
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Downside Correction on the Horizon?
2022-05-12 09:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bearish