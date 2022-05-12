News & Analysis at your fingertips.

S&P 500 Nears Official Bear Market, EURUSD Breakout Overdue
2022-05-12 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls at Prior Low. Will Bearish Momentum Resume?
2022-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Snaps Opening Range for May
2022-05-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower
2022-05-12 07:06:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-11 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Prepping for Pullback? EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-11 17:05:00
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • UK GDP Contracts In March
  • GBP/USD Risks Remain Lower

UK Q1 GDP Recap

UK GDP Q4 Q/Q: 0.8% vs Exp. 1.0% (Prior 1.0%) Mar M/M: -0.1% vs Exp. 0.0% (Prior 0.1%)

UK GDP for the first quarter came in below expectations across the board, with the quarterly figure rising 0.8% (Exp. 1.0%). While the March reading showed a surprise contraction of 0.1%. Given last week’s Bank of England monetary policy report, this further compounds their view that growth will materially slow down throughout the year, highlighting the stagflation risks that the UK economy is facing. What’s more, with the cost of living squeeze now more prominent, growth will take a bigger hit in Q2. In reaction to the data, the Pound saw a marginal drop, dipping below the 1.2200 handle before quickly retracing. However, with risk appetite remaining sour, the path of least resistance is lower GBP.

On the technical front, there is little in the way of support until 1.2073 (May 2020) with the 1.2000 handle below. Meanwhile, resistance resides at 1.2400. The bias remains to fade on rallies for GBP/USD. Elsewhere, upside risks remain for EUR/GBP as ECB Officials talk up the potential for a July rate rise. As well as the fact that the Pound has a higher beta to equity markets, making the currency more vulnerable when equities sell-off.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBPUSD daily chart

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

