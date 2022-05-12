News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
S&P 500 Nears Official Bear Market, EURUSD Breakout Overdue
2022-05-12 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls at Prior Low. Will Bearish Momentum Resume?
2022-05-12 02:00:00
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
News
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Snaps Opening Range for May
2022-05-11 20:00:00
News
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower
2022-05-12 07:06:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
News
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-11 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Prepping for Pullback? EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-11 17:05:00
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS

  • China’s growth forecasts look higher as COVID-19 situation improves in Shanghai.
  • Hungary stifles EU oil ban.
  • Consolidatory price action continues.

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude trades marginally lower this morning after minimal headway has been made with regards to the Russian oil ban, stemming from the Hungarian governments reluctance to stop Russian oil flows from its Druzhba pipeline. This may seem insignificant at first but the pipeline in question accounts for roughly 50% of total inflows to the EU which will considerably reduce the impact of an EU ban.

On a more positive note, COVID cases in Shanghai has fallen giving a slight boost to demand-side forecasts.

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

Later today, the IEA and OPEC are scheduled to release their monthly reports with focus on supply revisions (if any) in response to the EU’s proposed ban.

The U.S. dollar has been bid this morning across most major pairs thus weighing on any crude oil upside (inverse relationship), leaving prices in limbo ahead of the oil reports and U.S. PPI later today (see calendar below).

OIL ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

DAILY BRENT CRUDE CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily brent crude price action highlights the markets hesitancy around the Russian oil ban after an initial breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern (black) that was swiftly capped as the hype dissipated. Oil markets are looking for a fundamental catalyst for directional bias either from the Chinese economy or more clarity around the EU’s anticipated oil ban.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms this indecision with a reading around the 50 level which favors neither bullish nor bearish momentum.

Key resistance levels:

  • $109.03
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 50-day EMA (blue)

Key support levels:

  • 100-day EMA (yellow)
  • $100.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are marginally NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 51% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, after recent changes in positioning we settle on an upside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

