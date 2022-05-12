News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Quickly Melting to the 2016 Low
2022-05-12 12:30:00
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
News
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
News
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters

Research, Research Team

Nick Cawley explores his experiences in the 2017 crypto winter, explains the backdrop of last year's crypto boom, and tries to explore if Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Alt-Coins will have a meteoric rise again soon.

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Remain Under Pressure in Wake of US CPI Report
AUD/JPY Price Outlook: AUD Susceptible as Equity and Crypto Rout Favors the Yen
Cryptocurrency Crash, Tether De-Pegging, S&P 500 Sinks, JPY Outperforms
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Downside Correction on the Horizon?
