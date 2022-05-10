News & Analysis at your fingertips.

ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks
2022-05-10 09:20:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price on Track to Test Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones Crumbles on Wall Street. ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index Risk Following Lower
2022-05-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Body-Slammed on Recession Angst, April US Inflation Data Eyed
2022-05-09 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Downside Risk From Potential CPI Drop
2022-05-10 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support
2022-05-09 17:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
S&P 500 Suffers Worst Three-Day Tumble Since Pandemic - 'Blood in the Streets'?
2022-05-10 04:00:00
ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks

ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks

Richard Snow, Analyst
Please add a description for the image.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

ZEW data shows a better-than-expected outlook for the euro zone and German economies over the next 6 months. While the data for both readings remain in negative territory, the euro zone economic sentiment data came in at a -29.5 vs -43 previously, slightly elevating the euro against the USD, however, the pair is little changed. German ZEW economic sentiment printed at -34.3 vs -42 forecasted.

Economic sentiment in the euro zone and Germany have been on a downward trajectory since the massively negative print in March 2022, going from 54.30 to -39.30. The cause of the drop was indeed the Russian invasion of Ukraine with such close proximity to the eurozone, geographically and economically.

ZEW (Germany) Economic Sentiment

ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

The euro has struggled against the high yielding currencies like the US and Canadian dollars but has fared much better against the pound.

EUR/USD continues its daily range and trades slightly higher than before the release, however, maintaining the short-term upward direction.

EUR/USD 5 Min Chart

ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

