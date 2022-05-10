News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
2022-05-10 05:00:00
US Dollar Lifts Off as Yields Bump Higher and Commodities Sink. Where to for USD?
2022-05-10 02:00:00
2022-05-10 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price on Track to Test Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-09 20:00:00
2022-05-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones Crumbles on Wall Street. ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index Risk Following Lower
2022-05-10 00:30:00
2022-05-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Body-Slammed on Recession Angst, April US Inflation Data Eyed
2022-05-09 21:30:00
2022-05-09 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Downside Risk From Potential CPI Drop
2022-05-10 08:00:00
2022-05-10 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
2022-05-09 14:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support
2022-05-09 17:00:00
2022-05-09 17:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
2022-05-07 23:00:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
2022-05-10 05:00:00
S&P 500 Suffers Worst Three-Day Tumble Since Pandemic - 'Blood in the Streets'?
2022-05-10 04:00:00
2022-05-10 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Downside Risk From Potential CPI Drop

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Downside Risk From Potential CPI Drop

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GOLD OUTLOOK

  • U.S. inflation in focus tomorrow.
  • XAU/USD testing key area of confluence.
  • IG client sentiment: Bearish.
XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Tomorrow’s U.S. inflation print is expected to come in lower than prior (see calendar below) which has sparked a reaction from markets around the U.S. economy possibly reaching its inflationary peak.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

us cpi economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

This would be welcomed by the Federal Reserve and should lower rate hike expectations. We have already seen the Fed’s Bostic (Atlanta Fed President) state his preference for 50bps hikes yesterday, which could see more followers later tonight as a host of Fed speakers are scheduled.

Gold being considered an inflation hedge by many, will lose its allure however, real yields may look to increase as the impact of inflation decreases. Real yields are highly correlated to the yellow metal and rising real yields traditionally point to lower gold prices – the opportunity cost of holding gold increases making it less attractive to investors. This being said, U.S. Treasury yields may also fade somewhat but real yields should remain on the up.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

xau/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily gold price action shows the medium-term trendline support zone under pressure for the fourth time since August 2021 and a break below (coinciding with the 1850.00 psychological level) could incentivize a significant move lower.

While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains close to oversold territory, there is still room for further price depreciation. The key will be a daily candle close below the aforementioned support zones before looking at any additional price fall.

Resistance levels:

  • 1900.00
  • 100-day EMA (yellow)

Support levels:

  • 1844.60/200-day SMA/trendline support
  • 1832.51 (23.6% Fibonacci)
  • 1800.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT POINTS TO SHORT-TERM WEAKNESS

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 83% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

