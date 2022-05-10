News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Critical EUR/USD Event Risks | tastytrade clips
2022-05-10 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-05-10 20:00:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Mercy Bounce from Big Support
2022-05-10 14:00:00
Dow Jones Crumbles on Wall Street. ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index Risk Following Lower
2022-05-10 00:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Plunge Targets Final Support
2022-05-10 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
2022-05-10 10:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
Critical EUR/USD Event Risks | tastytrade clips

Critical EUR/USD Event Risks | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

Chris and Victor debate if USD will end its bull run, and Chris lays out critical factors for traders who are long USD in EUR/USD trades.

00:00 ECB Sentiment Changes

01:15 EUR May Slow USD Growth

01:55 Dollar Outlook

02:17 USD's Catalyst to Downside

02:48 EUR/USD Alternatives

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

