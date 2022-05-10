Australian Dollar (AUD) Plunge Below Key Level, USD Remains Firm

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks
2022-05-10 09:20:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Crumbles on Wall Street. ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index Risk Following Lower
2022-05-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Body-Slammed on Recession Angst, April US Inflation Data Eyed
2022-05-09 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Downside Risk From Potential CPI Drop
2022-05-10 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
2022-05-10 10:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support
2022-05-09 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
S&P 500 Suffers Worst Three-Day Tumble Since Pandemic - ‘Blood in the Streets’?
2022-05-10 04:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar (AUD) Plunge Below Key Level, USD Remains Firm

Australian Dollar (AUD) Plunge Below Key Level, USD Remains Firm

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD, AUD Analysis and News

  • Fragile Sentiment To Keep USD Firm
  • AUD Plunges Below Key Support

The bounce back in equity markets, doesn’t appear to be anything more than a short term reprieve. We highlighted yesterday there was a potential for a Turnaround Tuesday, where a fall in the S&P 500 from Thursday-Monday is typically followed by a bounce back on Tuesday. However, this does not mean the overall direction will change meaningfully. A reminder that uncertainties pertaining to the Russian-Ukraine war, growth slowing in China and US tightening of financial conditions continue to plague market sentiment.

With that said, tomorrow’s CPI will be key for market participants, which may well be the catalyst of a more meaningful bounce in equities, should the report print below expectations. Although, this will not shake the markets bias that equities will be faded on rallies.

Fragile Sentiment To Keep USD Firm

USD: Fragile risk appetite remains, in turn, the US Dollar will remain supported on dips. Alongside the fact there are little in the way of alternatives to the US Dollar at present. While today’s economic calendar is relatively light from a data point of view, there is a whole host of Fed speak, which will be closely watched. As it stands, money markets have a 50bps hike in June as nailed on. However, the key question is whether there is appetite for a 75bps move and given the recent market sell-off I suspect the prospects of such move has diminished substantially.

AUD Plunges Below Key Support

AUD:Cyclical currencies felt the pressure from yesterday’s plunge in commodities. Consequently, the Australian Dollar has broken below pivotal support at 0.70. Naturally, this will be the first point of resistance for AUD/USD. Elsewhere, USD/CNH saw a modest pullback, however, this will need to be sustained in order to keep the Aussie afloat. However, with concerns over global growth rising, this will not bode well for the Aussie. Holding below 0.6990-0.7000 raises the risk of a sub-0.69 move for AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Chart Weekly Time Frame

Australian Dollar (AUD) Plunge Below Key Level, USD Remains Firm

Source: Refinitiv

IG Client Sentiment Signals Mixed AUD/USD Outlook

Data shows 75.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.01 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.90% higher than yesterday and 2.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.21% lower than yesterday and 9.52% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
2022-05-10 10:30:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks
ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks
2022-05-10 09:20:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Downside Risk From Potential CPI Drop
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Downside Risk From Potential CPI Drop
2022-05-10 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish