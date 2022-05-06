USD Needs a 100 Point Hike | tastytrade clips
"Even a 75-basis-point hike wouldn't've been enough". Tom Sosnoff, Chris Vecchio and Victor Jones talk about inflation's state of play, the Fed's dovish behavior and the need for more aggressive action.
00:00 Yield Curve Technical Analysis
01:14 China Creating Inflationary Pressure
01:53 The Market Control the Fed
03:27 100 Point Hike
03:46 Paul Volker and Stagflation Fed
