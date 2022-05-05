Fed TOO Dovish? Watch AUD and CAD | tastytrade clips
Chris and Victor touch on yesterday's FOMC. They discuss the fed's rhetoric, the outlook for US equities, USD's state of play, and potential moves in EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD and commodity currencies.
00:00 The Fed Was too Dovish
00:41 Futures & Fed Rhetoric
01:01 Equities Won't Rally Long
01:53 USD and Forex Outlook
02:10 Chris Short EUR & JPY 02:37 AUD, NZD, CAD Look Appealing
03:23 GBP/USD Downside Pressure
