BoE Hikes Rates, British Pound Slumps on Outlook Warning

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2022-05-05 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Bulls Break April High After Tailwinds Strengthen
2022-05-05 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-05-04 16:30:00
AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices
2022-05-02 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shines after FOMC Meeting
2022-05-05 10:10:00
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-05-04 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE Hikes Rates, British Pound Slumps on Outlook Warning
2022-05-05 11:25:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
2022-05-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback amid Preset Path for Fed Policy
2022-05-04 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-05-04 16:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

BoE Hikes Rates by 25 bps to 1% but highlights contracting growth

BoE Hikes Rates, British Pound Slumps on Outlook Warning

BoE Hikes Rates, British Pound Slumps on Outlook Warning

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25 basis points
  • Interest rate vote split 6 (0.25%) – 3 (0.50%)
  • Sterling tumbles on a weaker outlook.

The Bank of England (BoE) today raised interest rates by 0.25% to 1%, taking the UK Base Rate to the highest level in 13 years. The members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 6-3 with the minority voting for a 0.50% increase. At the last meeting in March, the committee voted 8-1 to raise rates by 0.25% with one member, Sir Jon Cunliffe, voting to keep rates unchanged.

The vote split was a surprise for the market with few forecasters looking for three 0.50% rate hike calls. In another shock, the BoE said that inflation could rise to ‘around 10% this year’ with price pressures expected to ease in 2023 and be close to target in 2024. UK growth is also seen slowing sharply.

British Pound Forecast – The Bank of England is Walking a Tightrope

For all market-moving economic data and events, refer to the DailyFX calendar

The latest MPC updates show the central bank’s central projections of growth at 3.2% in Q2 and flat growth in Q2 2023 with CPI inflation hitting 9.1% in the same time period before falling back to 6.6% in Q2 2023.

BoE Hikes Rates, British Pound Slumps on Outlook Warning

Quantitative Tightening

The MPC said on quantitative tightening (qt), that it reaffirms that the decision to commence sales will depend on economic circumstances including market conditions at the time, and that sales would be expected to be conducted in a gradual and predictable manner so as not to disrupt the functioning of financial markets’. So further passive tightening - no reinvestment of maturing bonds - but no active selling of bonds yet.

The British Pound fell back below 1.2500 after the release with markets now starting to look more closely at the worsening economic outlook for the UK. GBP/USD tumbled by around 100 pips and is close to printing a new two-year low.

GBP/USD 5 Minute Price Chart – May 5, 2022

BoE Hikes Rates, British Pound Slumps on Outlook Warning

Retail trader data show 81.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.40 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.49% lower than yesterday and 3.48% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.87% lower than yesterday and 3.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shines after FOMC Meeting
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shines after FOMC Meeting
2022-05-05 10:10:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
2022-05-05 08:00:00
Federal Reserve Hikes Rates by 50 bps - FOMC Presser to Follow
Federal Reserve Hikes Rates by 50 bps - FOMC Presser to Follow
2022-05-04 19:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed