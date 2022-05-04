News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-04 09:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF Are All Going Their Own Way
2022-05-04 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Bans Russian Oil: Brent Crude Trading Higher after the News
2022-05-04 09:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Ministerial Meeting
2022-05-04 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices
2022-05-02 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Searches a Low- XAU/USD at Major Levels
2022-05-03 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bumps Lows as US Dollar Poised Ahead of the Fed and BoE
2022-05-04 05:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Cable Near-Term Trading Bias Hinges on FOMC, BoE Guidance
2022-05-03 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF Are All Going Their Own Way
2022-05-04 00:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; May Fed Meeting Preview
2022-05-03 19:30:00
More View more
EU Bans Russian Oil: Brent Crude Trading Higher after the News

EU Bans Russian Oil: Brent Crude Trading Higher after the News

Richard Snow, Analyst

Brent Crude Oil News and Analysis

  • EU sanctions to phase out Russian oil awaiting approval from 27 member nations
  • Brent crude trading higher but the long-term nature of the ban supports a more gradual move than an immediate spike
  • Key Brent crude technical levels to consider

EU to Vote on Proposed Sanctions Later Today (Wednesday)

EU Commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen presented the 6th round of proposed sanctions on Russia this morning with the biggest one being the ban of Russian oil. European imports of Russian oil were previously tolerated while the bloc looked for alternative suppliers. von der Leyen issued a warning suggesting that the plan will have its challenges, “it will not be easy, but we simply have to work on it”.

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen

EU Bans Russian Oil: Brent Crude Trading Higher after the News

Source: Shutterstock

The oil ban is set to be phased in, with supplies of crude oil to be cut within 6 months and refined products by year end – in an attempt to minimize the economic impact of the sanctions on the local economy. Additional sanctions include: banning Russia’s largest bank Sberbank from SWIFT along with three other banks, travel bans and the freezing of assets of high-ranking Russian military officials, and the removal of three Russian state-owned broadcasters from EU airwaves.

Von der Leyen added, “This will solidify the complete isolation of the Russian financial sector from the global system”. Western nations have sought to cut Russia off from the global economy in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but struggled to do so owing to Europe’s dependency on Russia for oil and gas. Phasing out oil purchases and preventing Russia’s largest lender from transacting via SWIFT turns the screws even tighter as Russia will have to look to other avenues to fund its “special operation”.

The proposal awaits approval from the 27 member nations later today.

Brent Crude Oil: Reaction and Key Technical levels

The immediate reaction was rather slow at first, however, Brent crude has gained around 2%, trading around 107/108 dollars a barrel. Due to the nature of the ban - phasing out oil purchases over time – the price effect is likely to be more gradual as opposed to an announcement of an immediate ban.

Crude has been trading within a symmetrical triangle for a number of weeks now as the market continues its period of consolidation after the ‘peak panic’ in early March. The symmetrical triangle is considered to be a neutral pattern, therefore, warranting consideration of the prior trend for any potential directional clues.

A strong dollar ahead of the Fed’s FOMC meeting today and lower growth forecasts for China and other major oil purchasing countries present a number of challenges to the upside. The zone of resistance at 109.15 – 110.00 could provide short term resistance, with a break above highlighting the prior high of 114.00.

Rejection at the upper side of the symmetrical triangle, however, could see a continuation of the triangle pattern and lower price action. Support rests around the underside of the symmetrical triangle at 102.60 followed by the psychological level of 100.00.

Brent Crude Daily (Cash) Chart via IG

EU Bans Russian Oil: Brent Crude Trading Higher after the News

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

The monthly chart highlights the zone of resistance (blue rectangle) and the massive retracement from the spike high in March. Challenges to global growth and soaring inflation could prevent prices from breaching the 115.00 – 118.50 for a significant period of time, if at all.

Brent Crude Monthly (Cash) Chart via IG

EU Bans Russian Oil: Brent Crude Trading Higher after the News

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Braces Leading up to FOMC
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Braces Leading up to FOMC
2022-05-04 08:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Awaits Fed Balance Sheet Plan as NZD/USD Disregards Jobs Report
New Zealand Dollar Awaits Fed Balance Sheet Plan as NZD/USD Disregards Jobs Report
2022-05-03 23:00:00
GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE
GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE
2022-05-03 12:00:00
AUD/USD Surge Short-lived, US Rates at Major Pivot, S&P 500 Hammer
AUD/USD Surge Short-lived, US Rates at Major Pivot, S&P 500 Hammer
2022-05-03 10:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude