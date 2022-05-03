GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest – Struggling to Hold 1.0500 as the Fed Policy Decision Nears
2022-05-03 09:30:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-05-03 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: EU Sanctions Package Eyed as Demand Woes Linger
2022-05-03 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices
2022-05-02 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Clears April Low Ahead of Fed Rate Hike
2022-05-03 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE
2022-05-03 12:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Wallows Near Historical Lows Against the US Dollar and the Swiss Franc.
2022-05-03 02:00:00
Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?
2022-05-02 06:00:00
More View more
GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE

GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE

Richard Snow, Analyst

Cable (GBP/USD) News and Analysis

  • FOMC, BoE rate announcements and NFP provide plenty event risk
  • UK economic landscape amid ‘cost of living crisis’ puts BoE in a tight spot, weighing on sterling
  • Key technical levels considered ahead of central bank week

Busy Week as the Fed, BoE and NFP Take Center Stage

The economic calendar reveals a flurry of high importance risk events starting with US Services PMI for April, the Fed and BoE interest rate decisions and ending the week off with US non-farm payroll data. UK S&P Global manufacturing PMI data earlier today provided a glimmer of hope as it printed at 55.8, higher than the March low of 55.2 (weakest figure over the last 12 months). Nevertheless, more than 60% of manufacturers raised prices in April in response to rising input costs while lackluster demand from the EU; linked to longer delivery times, customs checks and higher shipping costs weighed on the manufacturing industry.

GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

GBP/USD Technical and Fundamental Factors to Consider this Week

Despite having witnessed a massive drop from 1.3000 all the way to 1.2410, cable appears to have consolidated at current levels, which is understandable as the two respective central banks are set announce their interest rate decisions later this week (Fed tomorrow and BoE on Thursday).

Such a ‘wait and see’ approach is quite normal in the lead up to massive meetings as both central banks decipher how large their rate hikes will be. Markets expect the Federal Reserve Bank to hike by 50 basis points, taking the Fed funds rate to 0.75% - 1%, with a 6% outside chance of a 75 basis point hike.

Implied Rate Hike Probabilities via Fed Futures

GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE

Source: Refinitiv

The Bank of England (BoE) are a little further along in the rate hiking process but the economic landscape proving all the more difficult with the ‘cost-of-living crisis’. The UK is experiencing its highest inflation in 30 years and economic headwinds on top of that. The IMF forecasts the UK to be hardest hit among G7 nations when it comes to GDP growth and inflation expectations for 2022. Raising rates is a two-edged sword as it is crucial to quell rising inflation but raises the cost of living as interest-linked repayments (car, mortgage) will increase.

Implied Rate Hike Probabilities (BoE)

GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE

Source: Refinitiv

Therefore, a standard 25 basis point hike is unlikely to propel GBP/USD materially higher and if we are to see a lift in the pair, the main motivating factor could materialize in the form of bullish disappointment from those looking for a 75 basis point hike from the Fed. The long-term downtrend is still very much intact, meaning any lift in cable may present opportunities to re-enter the trend once the dust has settled.

Resistance sits at 1.2700 with support coming in at 1.2410. Bearish continuation plays would look towards a second level of support at 1.2250 before the psychological level of 1.2200.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The GBP/USD monthly chart highlights the 1.2200 level which has been effective in providing a pivot point in the past. Therefore, if the bearish theme is to continue, there is still a fair distance to go to the downside.

GBP/USD Monthly Chart

GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Surge Short-lived, US Rates at Major Pivot, S&P 500 Hammer
AUD/USD Surge Short-lived, US Rates at Major Pivot, S&P 500 Hammer
2022-05-03 10:45:00
EUR/USD Latest – Struggling to Hold 1.0500 as the Fed Policy Decision Nears
EUR/USD Latest – Struggling to Hold 1.0500 as the Fed Policy Decision Nears
2022-05-03 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Boosted by Surprise RBA Hike to 0.35%. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Boosted by Surprise RBA Hike to 0.35%. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-05-03 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed