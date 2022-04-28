Japanese Yen Collapse, Beware of Intervention, EUR/GBP Maintains Range Trade

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outlook Make or Break as Apple and Amazon Earnings Overshadow GDP
2022-04-28 02:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing 2017 Bottom After Clearing 2020 Low
2022-04-28 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-28 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Ahead? Iran Nuclear Deal in Focus
2022-04-28 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Appear Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Bullish Bets
2022-04-27 03:30:00
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Google Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings Report
2022-04-26 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2022-04-27 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
2022-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels
2022-04-27 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Falls, USD/JPY Soars as Bank of Japan Commits to Defending 10Y JGB Target
2022-04-28 03:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook Make or Break as Apple and Amazon Earnings Overshadow GDP
2022-04-28 02:00:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Collapse, Beware of Intervention, EUR/GBP Maintains Range Trade

Japanese Yen Collapse, Beware of Intervention, EUR/GBP Maintains Range Trade

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Japanese Yen, EUR/GBP Analysis and News:

Japanese Yen Collapse as BoJ Sticks to YCC Commitment

Arguably one of the most exciting Bank of Japan monetary policy meetings in recent times given the significant Yen depreciation. However, despite the move in the Japanese Yen this did not deter the BoJ away from sticking to its commitment to yield curve control with the central bank pledging to purchase 10yr JGBs at 0.25% every business day in fixed-rate operations with no upper limit. Additionally, with the BoJ also maintaining its rate guidance this prompted the USD/JPY to soar to fresh two decade highs, testing 131.00,

Bank of Japan Comments

BOJ KEEPS GUIDANCE; RATES TO REMAIN AT PRESENT OR LOWER LEVELS

BOJ: WILL OFFER TO BUY 10-YEAR JGB AT 0.25% EVERY BUSINESS DAY VIA FIXED RATE OPERATIONS UNLESS IT IS HIGHLY LIKELY THAT NO BIDS WILL BE SUBMITTED

For a turnaround, you will need Japanese Officials to show signs of discomfort, which at the time of writing the MOF has stated that recent FX moves warrant extreme concern, adding that they will take appropriate action if needed and will communicate with the BoJ.

That said, it is important to note that next week is Japanese Golden Week, meaning volumes will be lighter and thus increasing the possibility of an outsized move. What’s more, it is worth watching the direction of US yields given how closely the two have traded.

Japanese Yen Collapse, Beware of Intervention, EUR/GBP Maintains Range Trade

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP Maintaining the Range

As pointed out earlier in the week, both the Euro and Pound have little going for it and thus EUR/GBP remains rangebound. The 200DMA once again caps the brief uptick in the cross, which now trades back below the 0.8400 handle. At the same time, with the US Dollar breaking above its pandemic peak at 103 and on course to test the 2017 high at 103.82, the would likely weigh on the Euro more so than the Pound given the larger weighting. Not to mention the modest reprieve across the equity space providing slight support for the higher beta Pound, therefore further cementing the range trade in the cross. Near term support at 0.8370-75 and 0.8350.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

Japanese Yen Collapse, Beware of Intervention, EUR/GBP Maintains Range Trade

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Probes a New 20-Year High, US Q1 GDP May Disappoint
US Dollar (DXY) Probes a New 20-Year High, US Q1 GDP May Disappoint
2022-04-28 07:57:00
Japanese Yen Falls, USD/JPY Soars as Bank of Japan Commits to Defending 10Y JGB Target
Japanese Yen Falls, USD/JPY Soars as Bank of Japan Commits to Defending 10Y JGB Target
2022-04-28 03:30:00
NASDAQ's Slide: Find a Short Position | tastytrade clips
NASDAQ's Slide: Find a Short Position | tastytrade clips
2022-04-27 19:34:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Updates – Apple, Amazon, US Q1 Data May Ramp Up Volatility
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Updates – Apple, Amazon, US Q1 Data May Ramp Up Volatility
2022-04-27 09:55:00
Advertisement