NASDAQ's Slide: Find a Short Position | tastytrade clips
Chris and Victor talk about avoiding a "long-only" mentality, the likelihood of the Nasdaq continuing to move down and some of Chris' long and short positions through 2022.
00:00 Stay Short
00:41 Chris is Short on...
01:18 Expected More Lows
02:21 Stagflation State of Play
03:13 Low Growth, Late Cycle
04:06 Critical Cycle Indicator
04:56 Banking Sector's Outlook
