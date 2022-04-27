News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes Further Weakness on Ugly Technicals
2022-04-27 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Recovers on Russian Energy Cuts Amid Global Growth Turmoil. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-27 05:00:00
DAX 40 Recovers as Risk Sentiment Sways Markets Ahead of Fed Meeting.
2022-04-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Appear Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Bullish Bets
2022-04-27 03:30:00
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Google Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings Report
2022-04-26 20:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2022-04-27 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trading at Support, USD Breather Could Help
2022-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Collapses- Free Fall Levels
2022-04-27 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-27 12:30:00
NASDAQ's Slide: Find a Short Position | tastytrade clips

NASDAQ's Slide: Find a Short Position | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

Chris and Victor talk about avoiding a "long-only" mentality, the likelihood of the Nasdaq continuing to move down and some of Chris' long and short positions through 2022.

00:00 Stay Short

00:41 Chris is Short on...

01:18 Expected More Lows

02:21 Stagflation State of Play

03:13 Low Growth, Late Cycle

04:06 Critical Cycle Indicator

04:56 Banking Sector's Outlook

