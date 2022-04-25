News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-04-25 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead
2022-04-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels
2022-04-23 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on US Inflation During Fed Blackout Period
2022-04-23 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup
2022-04-22 20:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-25 08:30:00
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
AUD/USD, JPY in Focus as APAC Trading Kicks Off as Fed Bets, BOJ Eyed
2022-04-24 23:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Up, Up, and Away
2022-04-24 17:30:00
Incumbent Emmanuel Macron Has Won 2022 French Presidential Election According to Exit Polls

US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price and Analysis

The multi-month US dollar rally continues in early trade with the greenback racking up impressive gains against a wide range of currencies. While the US dollar has been primarily supported over the recent months by rising interest rate expectations and government bond yields, today’s move higher is being helped by a risk-off move into the greenback as global equity markets continue to crumble.

US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows

With the FOMC meeting on May 4, there is a Fed blackout period this week with no commentary from any of the Fed board members, in complete contrast to the last couple of weeks when hawkish Fed commentary hit the screens every day. There will also be renewed focus on the US equity market with a wide range of heavyweight companies releasing their Q1 results over the next few days. Equity indices continue to fall today with many breaking noted support levels.

The Euro is falling further against the US dollar and is close to giving back all of the 17 big-figure rally seen between March 2020 and January 2021. The next level of support for the pair sits at 1.0636 and this may hold in the short term, especially as Euro interest rate expectations continue to grow. While the ECB is still behind the Fed, any indication that the European Central Bank will tighten monetary conditions further will help stem any move lower, at least in the short term.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – April 25, 2022

US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows

The British Pound is also under pressure against the US dollar with the pair down by three big figures since last Friday. While the US dollar is behind a majority of this move, ongoing ‘partygate’ problems for PM Boris Johnson and weak economic data last week will not have helped the British Pound.Cable now trades below 1.2750 and is closing in on the September 2020 swing low at 1.2675.

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart – April 25, 2022

US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows

Retail trader data show 82.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.58 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.01% lower than yesterday and 19.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.54% higher than yesterday and 29.91% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

