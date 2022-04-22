News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European market wrap: EUR/USD boosted by hawkish ECB, DAX 40 Follows
2022-04-21 16:43:00
Euro Latest – EUR/USD Back Above 1.0900 on Further Hawkish Commentary
2022-04-21 08:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-21 12:00:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed
2022-04-22 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Variance in the Bounce
2022-04-21 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Gut Check- XAU/USD Bulls Eye Support
2022-04-21 16:00:00
Has Gold Fully Priced Inflation? | trastytrade clips
2022-04-20 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Struggles at Yearly Lows
2022-04-21 19:30:00
GBP/USD Bounces Off Support, but Descending Triangle Pattern Signals Further Losses
2022-04-20 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rally to Persist as Long as RSI Holds in Overbought Territory
2022-04-21 20:30:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
More View more
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, ASX 200, Fed, Treasury Yields, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 weaken over the past 24 hours
  • Fed boosted 50-basis point rate hike expectation, Treasury yields rose
  • ASX 200 in focus as rising trendline pressured despite strong PMI data

Thursday’s Wall Street Trading Session Recap

Market sentiment soured during Thursday’s Wall Street trading session. Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 1.05%, 1.46% and 1.97% respectively. The tech-oriented Nasdaq 100 is now on course for a third consecutive week of losses, the worst losing streak since May 2021. The ratio of the Nasdaq to Dow Jones fell to its lowest since then as well.

Much of the focus was on the Federal Reserve on Thursday. Hawkish commentary from Chair Jerome Powell continued to propel Treasury yields higher. He further confirmed the possibility of a 50-basis point rate hike for May, offering further support for aggressive tightening in the coming meetings. Traders are now increasingly betting on a third 50-basis point hike for July amid 40-year high inflation.

The 2-year Treasury rate is up about 8.9% this week, recently outperforming longer-term yields. This has been bringing the closely watched 10-year/2-year curve back towards inversion territory. Growth-oriented have been under increasing pressure as of late. Despite stellar earnings, Tesla stock evaporated much of the upside gap seen at the Thursday open.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Taking a look at the 4-hour chart, Dow Jones futures established and rejected a zone of resistance between 35413 and 35281. That is sending the index back towards the 34104 – 34002 support zone. Clearing the latter could be a signal of further pain to come. Such an outcome would expose the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 33536.

Dow Jones 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed

Chart Created in TradingView

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The sour mood on Wall Street could signal a tough day ahead for Friday’s Asia-Pacific trading session. The relative underperformance of growth-linked stocks could leave the Hang Seng Tech Index vulnerable. Australia’s ASX 200 will also be interesting to watch following better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data for April. Rising demand from Europe can continue having a positive knock-on effect on the economy. This will likely be balanced with a more hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia however. For now, the Australian benchmark stock index is outperforming the S&P 500 since February.

ASX 200 Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart, the ASX 200 appears to be trying to break under a rising trendline from Match. Further downside confirmation could spell trouble for the Australian benchmark stock index. Such an outcome would place the focus on 7416 before the 200-period Simple Moving Average could reinstate an upside focus. Uptrend resumption entails a push above 7627.8 resistance.

ASX 200 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Craters as Real Yields Flirt with Positive Territory
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Craters as Real Yields Flirt with Positive Territory
2022-04-21 17:30:00
European market wrap: EUR/USD boosted by hawkish ECB, DAX 40 Follows
European market wrap: EUR/USD boosted by hawkish ECB, DAX 40 Follows
2022-04-21 16:43:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – $42k Resistance Coming Under Renewed Pressure
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – $42k Resistance Coming Under Renewed Pressure
2022-04-21 13:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Analyzing the Dollar Dip for USD/CAD and USD/ZAR
US Dollar Outlook: Analyzing the Dollar Dip for USD/CAD and USD/ZAR
2022-04-21 10:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
Australia 200