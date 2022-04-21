News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Latest – EUR/USD Back Above 1.0900 on Further Hawkish Commentary
2022-04-21 08:05:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Reach Historical Levels
2022-04-21 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-21 12:00:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-20 13:00:00
Netflix Plunges Over 20% on Huge Miss on Subscribers: Q1 Earnings Report
2022-04-19 20:15:00
Has Gold Fully Priced Inflation? | trastytrade clips
2022-04-20 19:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sinks on Hawkish Bullard Comments
2022-04-20 09:30:00
GBP/USD Bounces Off Support, but Descending Triangle Pattern Signals Further Losses
2022-04-20 18:30:00
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Reach Historical Levels
2022-04-21 02:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – $42k Resistance Coming Under Renewed Pressure

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – $42k Resistance Coming Under Renewed Pressure

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Chart and Analysis

  • Support around $39.6k remains solid for now.
  • Noted resistance is under pressure.

Bitcoin is making a comeback after the heavy selling seen earlier in the month and is now pressing against an old resistance level and an important technical indicator that guard a further move higher in BTC/USD. While risk markets remain nervous, any move higher in Bitcoin will be limited at best, but the technical setup for BTC/USD is now looking more positive.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is currently testing $42k again after breaking and then retreating below this level yesterday. The late March/early April sell-off in the pair now looks to be over after a support zone around $39.6k held firm and prompted a move higher. The mid-April low produced a multi-month low reading on the CCI indicator highlighting the oversold nature of Bitcoin, and this reading is now moving higher as the sell-off is washed out.

The resistance level mentioned above is made up of a cluster of prior supportive prints at the end of last year which then turned into resistance in early February and early March. A failed break of $42k earlier this month sent the pair tumbling lower. This resistance is now being given added strength by the 50-day simple moving average.

Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them

If Bitcoin can make a confirmed break above this level, then a quick move back to the next zone of resistance is likely with little technical resistance shown on the daily chart. Above here the 200-day simple moving average – currently at $48k – will be the next challenge for BTC/USD.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart – April 21, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – $42k Resistance Coming Under Renewed Pressure

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

