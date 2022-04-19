News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Muted as U.S. Yields Soar & IMF Sees Downside Risks for the Euro Area
2022-04-19 16:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-19 16:05:00
News
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-19 11:00:00
Euro Gains as Japanese Yen Slides on Bank of Japan Divergence from Global Tightening
2022-04-19 06:00:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-17 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, Inflation
2022-04-17 20:00:00
News
Gold Price Update – Feeling the Strain as US Treasury Yields Continue to Rise
2022-04-19 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Hits 2k as Buyers Force a Break
2022-04-18 14:00:00
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-19 16:05:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-16 17:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-04-19 14:30:00
RBA Minutes Propels AUD/JPY to Extended Levels, USD/JPY at 20-Year High
2022-04-19 10:20:00
The Fed Can't Fix Housing Prices (or supply chain inflation) | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

The Fed hiking interest rates likely won't have a big impact on the current values of homes in the US. Chris and Victor break down why large swaths of the economy probably aren't a bubble, and how the solidification of prices may hurt or help the US economy.

00:00 The Fed and Housing Bubble

02:08 The US Needs a Recession

04:01 Supply Chain and Inflation

04:32 US Policy Impact on Economy

