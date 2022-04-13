British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes Further Weakness on Ugly Technicals
2022-04-13 11:30:00
EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB
2022-04-13 10:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-13 10:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
2022-04-13 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-04-13 03:30:00
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Surges as Bulls Go for Break
2022-04-12 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
2022-04-13 09:34:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
More View more
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • UK annual headline inflation hits 7% in March.
  • GBP/USD continues to be steered by the US dollar.

UK headline inflation hit 7% in March, beating market expectations of 6.7% and February’s 6.2%, as fuel and food costs pushed ever higher. Inflation is expected to increase further in the coming months – the BoE recently warned that CPI may exceed 8% in Q2 – leaving the BoE in a delicate position ahead of next month’s monetary policy meeting.

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just

Market expectations are currently implying that the UK central bank will hike interest rates by a further 25 basis points in May but a 50 basis point increase cannot be ruled out, especially if the BoE is trying to get ahead of inflation. With the Federal Reserve already set to hike rates by 50bps at its next two meetings, the gap between UK and US yields may widen further, weighing on GBP/USD.

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just

For all market-moving economic data and events, refer to the DailyFX calendar

The US dollar continues to go from strength to strength with the US dollar basket (DXY) at highs last seen in May 2020. The monthly DXY chart shows the constant move higher in the dollar basket over the last 10 months.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Monthly Price Chart – April 13, 2022

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just

The weekly GBP/USD chart shows how a combination of US dollar strength and Sterling weakness has produced an unbroken series of lower highs and lower lows, sending the pair to a near two-and-a-half-year low. A cluster of prior lows between 1.2835 and 1.2896 may provide short-term support, but if this zone is broken the September 2020 swing low at 1.2675 comes into play.

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart – April 13, 2022

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just

Retail trader data show 76.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.20 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.81% higher than yesterday and 13.60% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.18% lower than yesterday and 18.05% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB
2022-04-13 10:36:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
2022-04-13 08:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Boosted by RBNZ 0.50% Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?
New Zealand Dollar Boosted by RBNZ 0.50% Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?
2022-04-13 02:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Snap Back to Life Following US CPI Report
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Snap Back to Life Following US CPI Report
2022-04-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed