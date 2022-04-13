Bank of Canada Hikes Rates by 50 Bps, USDCAD Continues to March Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes Further Weakness on Ugly Technicals
2022-04-13 11:30:00
EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB
2022-04-13 10:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-13 10:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
2022-04-13 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Bears Drive into Key Supports
2022-04-13 14:05:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-04-13 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Surges as Bulls Go for Break
2022-04-12 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
2022-04-13 09:34:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trading at 20-yr High, Watch for Reversal
2022-04-13 12:30:00
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
More View more
Bank of Canada Hikes Rates by 50 Bps, USDCAD Continues to March Higher

Bank of Canada Hikes Rates by 50 Bps, USDCAD Continues to March Higher

Brendan Fagan,

Bank of Canada, USDCAD, Canadian Dollar, Inflation – Talking Points

  • Bank of Canada raises key policy rate by 0.5%
  • USDCAD reaction muted, remains tilted higher
  • Quantitative tightening to start later in April

The Bank of Canada (BoC) elected to raise its key policy rate by 50 basis points (bps), the largest hike in over two decades. The BoC also revealed that quantitative tightening (QT) would begin April 25th, as the central bank looks to tackle inflation that sits at three-decade highs. The policy statement indicated that “interest rates will need to rise further” as inflation has surpassed previous forecasts for 2022. Notably, there was a significant upward revision to inflation forecasts, with the BoC now seeing inflation around 6% for much of the first half of 2022.

Canada has struggled to contain price pressures, much like other central banks. Back in January, the BoC predicted inflation would be 5.1% in the first quarter. However, it is on pace to surpass 6%, well above the BoC’s 2% target. As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economists globally have been forced to reconsider inflation and growth estimates.

The BoC also revealed its plans for balance sheet reduction, with the central bank electing not to replace bonds as they roll off the balance sheet. QT is set to begin on April 25, with roughly a quarter of government debt acquired during the pandemic (roughly C$350 billion) set to mature over the next 12 months.

USDCAD 1 Hour Chart

Bank of Canada Hikes Rates by 50 Bps, USDCAD Continues to March Higher

Chart created with TradingView

USDCAD continues to point higher despite the hike from the Bank of Canada. There was a brief period where the cross fell in 9 consecutive sessions, with Canadian Dollar strength being fueled by surging oil prices. That decline bottomed on April 5th around 1.2402, and has since rebounded sharply. A decline in risk appetite has seen USD catch a sizeable bid of late, with the US Dollar Index rising for the last 10 days. With USDCAD firmly pointed higher, any dips may be bought as we inch closer to the May FOMC meeting, where the Fed is expected to raise by 50 bps and also unveil plans for balance sheet reduction.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Outlook: JP Morgan, Blackrock, Delta Airlines Earnings
S&P 500 Outlook: JP Morgan, Blackrock, Delta Airlines Earnings
2022-04-13 12:00:00
EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB
2022-04-13 10:36:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
2022-04-13 09:34:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
2022-04-13 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Bullish