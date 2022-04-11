News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Losses Mount as EUR/USD Searches Support
2022-04-11 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-11 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Snaps Back After Breakout Falls Flat
2022-04-11 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
More View more
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable

Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Treasury Yields, Hang Seng, China Lockdowns – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fall as Treasury yields keep rising
  • Nasdaq/Dow ratio sits near one-month low amid more hawkish Fed
  • Chinese lockdown woes weighing on energy stocks and the Hang Seng

Monday’s Wall Street Trading Session Recap

Market sentiment was reeling on Wall Street at the end of Monday’s session. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 1.14%, 1.66% and 2.28% respectively. This is as the VIX volatility index, also known as the market’s preferred ‘fear gauge’, soared 15% to close at its highest in almost one month. Risk aversion continued in the aftermath of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.

There were no sectors within the S&P 500 that closed in the green. The 3 worst-performing ones were energy (-3.11%), information technology (-2.60%) and health care (-1.97%). Losses in energy stocks followed weakness in WTI crude oil prices, where the futures contract fell 2.65%. Concerns over China’s worst Covid-induced lockdown on record is dampening demand from a key consumer of oil.

The 10-year Treasury yield gained 2.9% as the Nasdaq/Dow ratio sank to the lowest in almost one month. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans spoke today, noting that the central bank ‘has to be on top of prices and reposition ourselves’. At this rate, a 50-basis point hike seems very likely at the next meeting in May, with quantitative tightening just around the corner as well.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

On the four-hour chart, Dow Jones futures appear to be carving out a bearish Head and Shoulders chart formation. After forming the right shoulder, prices are testing the neckline around 34263. Confirming a breakout under the latter may open the door to reversing the near-term uptrend seen during the second half of March. Otherwise, pushing above 34820 opens the door to revisiting 35281.

Dow Jones 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable

Chart Created in TradingView

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, the rather pessimistic day on Wall Street risks being a precursor to follow-through during Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific session. The economic docket is also fairly light, placing the focus on sentiment. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index remains an interesting one to watch given lockdowns in China. According to Bloomberg, China approved the first batch of new video game licenses since July overnight.

That has brought hopes of a turnaround in the government’s views on crackdowns that have been weighing on local indices since February 2021. Unfortunately, this is coming at a time when China’s economy is slowing and global monetary tightening is permeating throughout financial markets. The latter could still weigh on the Hang Seng, especially the tech index (HST).

Hang Seng Technical Analysis

Hang Seng Index futures appear to have broken under a Rising Wedge chart formation. This could hint at extending losses back towards the March low at 18134. Immediate support is the 23.6% Fibonacci extension at 20992 before the 38.2% level comes into focus at 19954. Overturning the Rising Wedge may see prices retest the current April high at 22670.

Hang Seng Index Futures 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink as US Inflation Expectations Indicate More Pain to Come
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink as US Inflation Expectations Indicate More Pain to Come
2022-04-11 18:00:00
Long USD (but watch for risk tolerance) | tastytrade clips
Long USD (but watch for risk tolerance) | tastytrade clips
2022-04-11 15:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: EUR Receives a Lift after Macron’s First Round Victory
EUR/USD Price Outlook: EUR Receives a Lift after Macron’s First Round Victory
2022-04-11 10:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Technical Outlook: Cable Revisits 1.30 After Soft Economic Data Release
British Pound (GBP) Technical Outlook: Cable Revisits 1.30 After Soft Economic Data Release
2022-04-11 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish
Hong Kong HS50