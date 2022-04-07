News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-06 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Brent Crude Oil Flirts with $100 Level After Strategic Supply Release Announcement
2022-04-07 11:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
Wall Street
News
Nasdaq 100 Underperforms Dow Jones. ASX 200 at Risk to Hawkish RBA, China Lockdowns
2022-04-07 00:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-06 07:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips on Fed Fallout as the West Talk Tough on Sanctions. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-07 05:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USDJPY Outlook – Consolidating Before a Re-test of The 2015 High?
2022-04-07 08:02:00
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, Japanese Yen and S&P 500 Levels
2022-04-06 19:30:00
DAX, FTSE 100 Forecast: Key Levels to Watch

DAX, FTSE 100 Forecast: Key Levels to Watch

Justin McQueen, Strategist

DAX, FTSE 100 Analysis and News:

  • DAX Reprieve to be Short-Lived
  • FTSE 100 Remains Underpinned by Elevated Commodity Prices

DAX Reprieve to be Short-Lived

DAX: A more sanguine tone across the equity space as European bourses look to claw back yesterday’s hefty losses. However, despite the mild reprieve, risks remain geared towards the downside for risk assets. Last week’s failure at the 14800 pivot suggests that this area will continue to limit relief rallies in the index and thus will remain an area to fade. Meanwhile, a break below 14000 opens the door towards 13500-13600.

While Fed speakers will continue to be watched, little in the way new information is expected, given what has been announced in both the FOMC minutes and Fed’s Brainard’s hawkish speech. That said, as we near the May FOMC meeting risk assets are likely to come under pressure in the run-up and thus equities remain a fade on relief rallies.

DAX Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX, FTSE 100 Forecast: Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

FTSE 100 Remains Underpinned by Elevated Commodity Prices

FTSE 100: Despite a slight pullback in the index, the FTSE 100 has been the star performer among its major counterparts. The index has so far managed to eke out modest gains year to date with a rise of 2.5%, given the sizeable exposure in commodity related names. Technically speaking, the index looks to be somewhat exhausted amid the failure to hold above 7600. That said, on the downside, support sits at 7500 and 7515-30 below. However, relative to indices with high tech exposure, the FTSE 100 is not the best trade for those looking for downside, where elevated commodity prices provides a modest degree of support.

Equity Tech Levels

.

Price

50DMA

100DMA

200DMA

RSI

IG Sentiment

Europe

FTSE 100

7572

7435

7391

7257

58

Mixed

DAX

14200

14534

15124

15386

46

Bearish

CAC 40

6531

6677

6861

6778

46

Bearish

US

S&P 500

4481

4420

4537

4490

51

Bearish

Dow Jones

34496

34361

35006

35011

50

Bearish

Nasdaq 100

14498

14330

15137

15154

49

-

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

