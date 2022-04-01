US Dollar (DXY) Picking up a Small Bid Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Appearing Vulnerable Ahead of Ruble Gas Payments, US NFP
2022-04-01 08:12:00
EUR/USD Reverses from 50-Day SMA with US NFP Report on Tap
2022-04-01 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Caught Between a Rock and Hard Place
2022-04-01 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Under the Pump Again as PMI Friday Gets Underway. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-04-01 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Caught Between a Rock and Hard Place
2022-04-01 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound Takes Shape Following Test of 50-Day SMA
2022-03-31 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-03-31 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Extends Gains after Strong UK GDP Print
2022-03-31 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Under the Pump Again as PMI Friday Gets Underway. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-04-01 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2022-03-31 14:15:00
More View more
US Dollar (DXY) Picking up a Small Bid Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report

US Dollar (DXY) Picking up a Small Bid Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • The US dollar is marginally higher ahead of the US Jobs Report.
  • Higher US interest rates will limit any weakness in the greenback.

The monthly US Jobs Report (NFP) will be released at 12:30 GMT today and will give the market the latest look at labor market conditions across America. This closely-watched report still has the potential to move a range of markets although its influence is beginning to wane after the Fed’s greater clarity on the path of interest rates in the months ahead. Financial markets have already priced in a further 200 basis points of rate hikes in 2022 with a 50 bp hike now expected at the May meeting. The path of rate hikes, and the increased expectation that the Fed is looking to front-load these increases, can be seen in the sharp rise in UST 2-year yields over the last six months.

US Dollar (DXY) Picking up a Small Bid Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report

Today’s NFP report is expected to show 490k new jobs created, unemployment at 3.7%, down from 3.8% in February, and a rise in monthly average hourly earnings to 0.4% from 0% in the prior month.

For a list of all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The US dollar basket (DXY) is currently boxed in between 97.70 and 99.40 and this is likely to remain the case in the short-term at least. A re-test of this support would still leave the longer-term bullish trend in place and would also offer a better risk-reward entry point for traders looking to open a new long position. The current sideways pattern may persist in the short-term, but looking further ahead the bullish trend remains dominant with fresh US dollar highs likely in the weeks and months ahead.

US Dollar Price Chart April 1, 2022

US Dollar (DXY) Picking up a Small Bid Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

https://twitter.com/nickcawley1

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Caught Between a Rock and Hard Place
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Caught Between a Rock and Hard Place
2022-04-01 09:00:00
Euro Appearing Vulnerable Ahead of Ruble Gas Payments, US NFP
Euro Appearing Vulnerable Ahead of Ruble Gas Payments, US NFP
2022-04-01 08:12:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Plunge at End of Turbulent Quarter, March NFP Eyed
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Plunge at End of Turbulent Quarter, March NFP Eyed
2022-03-31 21:30:00
USD Yield Curve: Capital Runs from Risk | tastytrade clips
USD Yield Curve: Capital Runs from Risk | tastytrade clips
2022-03-31 20:00:00
Advertisement