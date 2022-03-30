News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Breaking News: Spirited Euro Briefly Stalled by Euro Zone Sentiment and Inflation Data
2022-03-30 09:30:00
Euro Ukraine Cease Fire Rally Overtaken by Yen Intervention. Where to for EUR/JPY?
2022-03-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Data in Focus as WTI Trades at Steep Discount to Brent
2022-03-30 03:30:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Gold Prices Weigh Kremlin Ukraine De-Escalation Claims, ADP Data Due
2022-03-30 06:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fresh March Lows Arrive, Double Top Forms - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-29 18:45:00
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: S&P 500 Not Out of the Woods, Dovish Bailey Downs GBP
2022-03-28 12:15:00
Euro Ukraine Cease Fire Rally Overtaken by Yen Intervention. Where to for EUR/JPY?
2022-03-30 05:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2022-03-30 00:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Dropping to Key Support

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Dropping to Key Support

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD/CAD, EUR/GBP Analysis and Talking Points

Cyclical currencies (AUD, CAD, NZD) holding onto recent gains as commodities remain underpinned. Despite the initial sell-off in oil prices following the positive development in Russian-Ukraine talks, oil prices has once again regained composure to maintain its rather wide $110-120 range. However, oil prices will continue to maintain highly sensitive to Russia-Ukraine headlines.

With upside momentum slowing in the US Dollar this has taken USD/CAD back below 1.2500, which now eyes key support at 1.2450 (YTD lows). Below which raises the likelihood of a 1.2300 test. While the Fed have near enough pre-committed to a 50bps rate rise at their upcoming. This has also increased the probability of a 50bps hike from the BoC, particularly after BoC Deputy Governor Kozicki, who stated that the BoC are weighing not only the pace, but also the magnitude of hikes. As it stands, 40bps of tightening has been priced in for the BoC’s next meeting, and thus there is still room for further repricing in favour of the Canadian Dollar. Bias for USD/CAD is to fade any bounces into 1.2590-1.2600.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Dropping to Key Support

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Tide is Turning for EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP has risen to a 3-month high, having clear several highs littered around 0.8450-70. This was in response to the aforementioned progress made in Russia-Ukraine negotiations, which in turn has prompted UK/GE rate differentials to bottom out. While it is clear that the BoE are much further in the hiking cycle than the ECB, the divergence appears to be converging, judging by the recent move in spreads. On one hand we have the ECB who are opening up to the idea of tighter policy. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the BoE appear to be reluctant hikers, given their recent forward guidance change on interest rates as they begin to highlight concerns over the cost of living squeeze and subsequent impact on growth.

EUR/GBP vs GE/UK 10yr Spreads

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Dropping to Key Support

EUR/GBP Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Dropping to Key Support

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

