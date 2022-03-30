News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-03-30 14:00:00
Breaking News: Spirited Euro Briefly Stalled by Euro Zone Sentiment and Inflation Data
2022-03-30 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Data in Focus as WTI Trades at Steep Discount to Brent
2022-03-30 03:30:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Gold Prices Weigh Kremlin Ukraine De-Escalation Claims, ADP Data Due
2022-03-30 06:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fresh March Lows Arrive, Double Top Forms - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-29 18:45:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-03-30 14:00:00
GBP/USD Nudges Higher on USD Weakness, EUR/GBP Rallies, GBP/JPY Slips Lower
2022-03-30 10:33:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-03-30 14:00:00
USD/JPY Currency Outlook: US Inflation Data to Test the Yen’s Resolve
2022-03-30 11:30:00
ADP Employment Report Shows US Added 455k Jobs in March, Surpassing Expectations

Brendan Fagan,

US Employment, NFPs, US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 – Talking Points

The US private sector added 455,000 jobs in March, beating street expectations of 450,000. The largest gains came in the hospitality and leisure sectors, which added 161,000 jobs collectively. March’s print comes in below the revised February figure of 486k, but the US added a total of 1.4 million jobs in the first quarter. Eyes will now begin to shift to Friday’s nonfarm payroll (NFP) release, which is expected to show the creation of 480,000 new jobs.

The report highlighted that current labor market tightness continues to hamper the ability to recover from early pandemic losses. While businesses continue to hire, there is still plenty of ground to recover from 2020. The tight labor market is being watched closely by Federal Reserve officials as wages and prices continue to push higher.

US Dollar 2 Hour Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Ahead of the opening bell in New York, the US Dollar was weaker along with major US equity benchmarks. Sentiment may be weak in the session, as the employment print was also accompanied by quarterly GDP data that missed expectations slightly. The US Dollar Index fell back below 98 to Fibonacci support, which is a scenario I mentioned in my piece yesterday.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also appear to be taking a slight breather, following the robust run higher over the last couple of weeks. 4,625 continues to cap S&P 500 futures, while the Nasdaq 100 appears to be penned in by 15,250. Today’s session could see a retrace to near-term support for both indexes, before the next leg higher can begin.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

