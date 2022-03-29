News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Under Pressure as Consumer Confidence Beats Street Estimates
2022-03-29 14:00:00
2022-03-29 14:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Overlooks German Consumer Confidence Miss
2022-03-29 09:30:00
2022-03-29 09:30:00
Euro Soars, Gold Drops, Crude Oil Slammed on Russia-Ukraine Latest
2022-03-29 12:20:00
2022-03-29 12:20:00
Crude Oil Latest – Multi-Month Trend Remains Positive For Now
2022-03-29 11:30:00
2022-03-29 11:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near
2022-03-27 12:00:00
2022-03-27 12:00:00
Euro Soars, Gold Drops, Crude Oil Slammed on Russia-Ukraine Latest
2022-03-29 12:20:00
2022-03-29 12:20:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Demand Zone Holds Bears at Bay For Now
2022-03-28 14:00:00
2022-03-28 14:00:00
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
2022-03-29 05:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: S&P 500 Not Out of the Woods, Dovish Bailey Downs GBP
2022-03-28 12:15:00
2022-03-28 12:15:00
US Dollar to Remain on the Front Foot, USD/JPY Risk/Reward Poor at 125.00
2022-03-29 08:00:00
2022-03-29 08:00:00
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
2022-03-29 05:00:00
Russia to sharply cut military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv, Putin-Zelensky talks potential

US Dollar Under Pressure as Consumer Confidence Beats Street Estimates

Brendan Fagan,

US Consumer Confidence, US Dollar, Russia, Ukraine – Talking Points

  • US Consumer Confidence 107.2 (Est. 107, Prev. 110.5)
  • US Dollar Index sinking on Euro strength, 98.00 test imminent

US consumer confidence rebounded marginally in March as consumers remain upbeat about the economy despite persistent inflation. Despite beating Wall Street estimates, the print represents a decline from February’s reading of 110.5. Household sentiment may continue to remain under pressure as energy prices remain elevated, while the Russia-Ukraine conflict also continues to weigh on global sentiment. Perhaps of note, was that consumers were noticeably optimistic about current business and labor market conditions.

With consumer confidence continuing to wane, it will be interesting to watch how the tightening path of the Federal Reserve may evolve given the underlying data. Worries may also arise from an inverted yield curve, with the 2s-10s spread coming eerily close to turning negative. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that he does not religiously watch the 2s-10s spread, the market’s favorite recession indicator may be about to start flashing some warning signs.

2s-10s Spread Weekly Chart (US Treasuries)

Chart created with TradingView

The US Dollar Index has been under pressure for nearly all of Tuesday’s session as EUR/USD continues to push higher following recent developments in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian delegation revealed they would wind down military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv, but they did not indicate that operations would cease. After finding resistance once again at the 99.30 area, the Dollar Index finds itself back below 99.50. Price may find a bottom around 98.97, which represents the 0.618 Fib retracement of the Jan. 2017 to Feb. 2018 selloff.

US Dollar Index 1 Hour Chart

US Dollar Under Pressure as Consumer Confidence Beats Street Estimates

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Euro Soars, Gold Drops, Crude Oil Slammed on Russia-Ukraine Latest
2022-03-29 12:20:00
Crude Oil Latest – Multi-Month Trend Remains Positive For Now
2022-03-29 11:30:00
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Showing Signs of Fatigue, Commodity Peak?
2022-03-29 10:35:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Overlooks German Consumer Confidence Miss
2022-03-29 09:30:00
