USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-03-28 09:30:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Due a Break Next Week, But Follow Through…
2022-03-28 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Supply Concerns Remain Intact
2022-03-27 15:45:00
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-27 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near
2022-03-27 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Spontaneous Breakout may be Short-Lived
2022-03-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound on the Back Foot vs the Dollar
2022-03-28 10:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rate Hike Odds Buoy the Buck
2022-03-27 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-03-28 09:30:00
USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying
2022-03-28 08:00:00
More View more
USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying

USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying

Nick Cawley, Strategist

USD/JPY Price and Chart Analysis

  • Japan’s loose monetary policy continues to weaken the Yen.
  • Soaring US bond yields adds further fuel to the USDJPY move.

The Bank of Japan announced today that it would buy an unlimited amount of certain Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) with a maturity of up to ten years at 0.25% in an effort to stop rising global yields pulling yields higher. The JGBs involved, #363, #364, and #365 will be purchased up to, and including, March 31and in unlimited size. The announcement highlights the different path’s being taken by Japan and a host of other major economies who are looking to not just halt their pandemic bond purchases but to begin to unwind them by letting them mature, with no re-investment, or by outright sales. USDJPY has added the best part of ten big figures so far in March and continues to make fresh six years highs ever since 119.00 was broken.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – March 28, 2022

USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying

We need to look at a longer-term USD/JPY chart to get a picture of what may happen next. The mid-June 2015 high at 125.858 is the next target and this may hold as the rally is starting to look overstretched. If we look at US government bond yields, the 2-year UST now yields around 2.40%, up from 0.73% at the start of the year, while money markets are now pricing more than 200 basis points of rate hikes this year. In addition, markets are now looking for the Fed to increase rates in 50 basis point clips at the next two FOMC meetings.

USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying

This Fed-uber-hawkishness/BoJ dovishness justifies the current USDJPY level but leaves little in the way of room for further, substantial appreciation. It looks likely that USDJPY will soon run into hefty resistance just under 126.00.

USD/JPY Monthly Price Chart – March 28, 2022

USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying

Retail trader data show 24.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.16 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.12% higher than yesterday and 12.75% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.49% lower than yesterday and 0.99% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Latest – BTCUSD Breaks Through Notable Resistance Zone
Bitcoin Latest – BTCUSD Breaks Through Notable Resistance Zone
2022-03-28 10:10:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound on the Back Foot vs the Dollar
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound on the Back Foot vs the Dollar
2022-03-28 10:00:00
USD/CAD Forecast: Heavy Sell-Off Stalls Ahead of Multi-Week Support
USD/CAD Forecast: Heavy Sell-Off Stalls Ahead of Multi-Week Support
2022-03-25 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Risks Tilted Towards Further Gains
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Risks Tilted Towards Further Gains
2022-03-25 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish