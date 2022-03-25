Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Risks Tilted Towards Further Gains

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Divergence Among EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-24 18:30:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2022-03-25 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Bulls Jump Ship and Threaten the Nascent Rebound
2022-03-23 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA as Post-Fed Rebound Persists
2022-03-23 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Pressing Down on Support, US Bond Yields Tick Higher
2022-03-23 09:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Despite Robust UK PMI Headlines
2022-03-24 10:00:00
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
2022-03-23 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Favors Yen Weakness, Bull Run to Continue
2022-03-25 09:00:00
S&P 500 Back Above 200 Day Average Despite Market Pricing Back to Back 50bp Fed Hikes
2022-03-25 02:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Risks Tilted Towards Further Gains

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Risks Tilted Towards Further Gains

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar to Find Support on Dips
  • IG Client Sentiment Remains Bullish for the Aussie

Australian Dollar to Find Support on Dips

The Australian Dollar goes from strength to strength as firmer commodity prices underpins. This has somewhat shielded the currency from the recent geopolitical tensions and the increased hawkishness from the Federal Reserve. What’s more, with Australia experiencing a strong balance of payment position, supported by record trade surpluses, this further adds to support for the currency. As such, the outlook for the Aussie remains bullish where dips will likely to find support. This will be particularly the case given that the RBA appears to be further behind the curve on the inflation front relative to its counterparts. With the AUDUSD breaking above the 0.7500 handle, eyes are geared towards a test of 0.7800 in the medium term.

IG Client Sentiment: AUD/USD

Data shows 35.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.81 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.72% higher than yesterday and 15.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.35% higher than yesterday and 23.90% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Risks Tilted Towards Further Gains

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Favors Yen Weakness, Bull Run to Continue
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Favors Yen Weakness, Bull Run to Continue
2022-03-25 09:00:00
FTSE 100 Rejects Critical Resistance as Equity Rally Eases
FTSE 100 Rejects Critical Resistance as Equity Rally Eases
2022-03-24 15:30:00
US Flash PMI Beats Expectations Despite Persistent Inflation, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
US Flash PMI Beats Expectations Despite Persistent Inflation, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-24 14:00:00
Hawkish SARB Hikes by 0.25%, Raises Forecast for GDP and Inflation
Hawkish SARB Hikes by 0.25%, Raises Forecast for GDP and Inflation
2022-03-24 13:28:00
Advertisement