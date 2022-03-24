FTSE 100 Rejects Critical Resistance as Equity Rally Eases

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Risks Mount to the Downside
2022-03-23 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Bulls Jump Ship and Threaten the Nascent Rebound
2022-03-23 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
2022-03-23 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA as Post-Fed Rebound Persists
2022-03-23 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Pressing Down on Support, US Bond Yields Tick Higher
2022-03-23 09:07:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Despite Robust UK PMI Headlines
2022-03-24 10:00:00
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
2022-03-23 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Massive Breaks in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-03-24 15:45:00
USDJPY and CADJPY Push Reversal Risk as S&P 500 Mocks Technical Levels
2022-03-24 03:30:00
More View more
FTSE 100 Rejects Critical Resistance as Equity Rally Eases

FTSE 100 Rejects Critical Resistance as Equity Rally Eases

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

FTSE 100 News and Analysis

As discussed in yesterday’s analysis, FTSE, DAX and other global indices have recently experienced a strong rebound off of the March lows as the return of ‘risk-on’ sentiment boosted the demand for stocks.

Following an approximate 13.3% decline in the UK 100 Index from the February high, a rebound off of the 6,800 handle allowed bulls to drive prices back above the 7,000 mark before running into a wall of resistance at the key psychological level of 7,500.

Despite heightened volatility and the unprecedented geopolitical backdrop, the strong rally in UK stocks allowed the FTSE to recover around 10.8% of those losses, driving prices back to levels last tested before the invasion of Ukraine.

After five consecutive days of gains, the formation of a hanging man candle on the daily time-frame (a bullish reversal pattern that occurs after a strong uptrend and is indicative of a pause in the uptrend) forced price action back into a confluent zone, just below the 7,500 level mentioned above.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

FTSE 100 Rejects Critical Resistance as Equity Rally Eases

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

From a shorter-term perspective, the four-hour chart highlights the indecisive price action as shallow bodies remain in a well-defined range.

Meanwhile, the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) has crossed above the zero line, a potential indication that upward pressure may continue to subside in the short-term.

FTSE 100 Four-hourChart

FTSE 100 Rejects Critical Resistance as Equity Rally Eases

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

FTSE Levels to Watch:

Support:

  • S1: 7425 (20-day MA)
  • S2: 7281 (50-day MA)
  • S3: 7000 (key psych level)

Resistance:

  • R1: 7500
  • R2: 7687 (Feb High)
  • R3: 7800

FTSE 100 Market Sentiment

FTSE 100: At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 39.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.54 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 14.86% higher than yesterday and 22.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.62% lower than yesterday and 32.54% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed FTSE 100 trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Flash PMI Beats Expectations Despite Persistent Inflation, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
US Flash PMI Beats Expectations Despite Persistent Inflation, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-24 14:00:00
Hawkish SARB Hikes by 0.25%, Raises Forecast for GDP and Inflation
Hawkish SARB Hikes by 0.25%, Raises Forecast for GDP and Inflation
2022-03-24 13:28:00
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlook – Positive and Challenging in Equal Measures
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlook – Positive and Challenging in Equal Measures
2022-03-24 12:00:00
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Advertisement