Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN May Extend Losses if Banxico Retains Hawkish Slant

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Risks Mount to the Downside
2022-03-23 11:05:00
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Surprise Inventory Drop, EU Leaders to Meet on New Sanctions
2022-03-23 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
2022-03-23 14:00:00
Dow Jones Gains as Treasuries Fall, Alibaba Share Buyback Boosts Hang Seng Index
2022-03-23 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA as Post-Fed Rebound Persists
2022-03-23 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Pressing Down on Support, US Bond Yields Tick Higher
2022-03-23 09:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
2022-03-23 13:30:00
British Pound Down Even as Hot CPI Data Beckons BOE Rate Hikes
2022-03-23 07:13:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes 2016 High Amid Speculation for Larger Fed Rate Hike
2022-03-23 00:00:00
More View more
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN May Extend Losses if Banxico Retains Hawkish Slant

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN May Extend Losses if Banxico Retains Hawkish Slant

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

.

MEXICAN PESO OUTLOOK:

  • Banxico expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 6.50% to tackle soaring inflation
  • The half-percentage point hike is fully discounted by market participants, so the focus will be on forward guidance and outlook for monetary policy
  • If the central bank retains a hawkish bias, the Mexican peso may continue its recovery against the U.S. dollar, with USD/MXN possibly eyeing 19.85

Most read: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback

Banxico will announce its March monetary policy decision on Thursday. The market expects the central bank to raise the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 6.50% in an effort to counter soaring inflation, which reached 7.3% year-on-year in February, a nearly two-decade high. This would be the third half-percentage-point hike in a row, but the seventh consecutive adjustment during the normalization cycle that began in June 2021.

With headline CPI more than twice above the 3% midpoint goal and unlikely to converge with the target until 2024, near-term expectations becoming unmoored and the two-year breakeven inflation rate at the highest level since 2012 (5.3%), policymakers are likely to signal assertively that further tightening is on the horizon despite cooling activity.

A hawkish message will help cement bets that the bank will lift borrowing costs by at least what’s embedded in the curve: 300 basis points of cumulative hikes through the end of the year. This means that the official interest rate could end the year above 9%, one of the highest in the region. This outcome could be positive for the Mexican peso, but only to a certain extent, considering that the Fed is also withdrawing stimulus and the domestic macroeconomic backdrop is becoming increasingly challenging in terms of economic growth.

In Latin America, specifically in Brazil, the aggressive monetary policy adopted by the BCB's Copom has been a great support for the Brazilian real, but it has not been the only reason for its significant appreciation against the US dollar in recent weeks. The other bullish catalyst has been the improvement in the terms of trade brought about by higher commodity prices (oil, grains, metals). Unfortunately, the same dynamic has not played out in Mexico, as the country mainly exports manufactured goods and is a net importer of oil.

Focusing on technical analysis, USD/MXN has fallen roughly 6% in the last two weeks, retracing most of the late February/ early March’s upswing to trade around the 20.15 mark, a key support zone. If sellers manage to breach this floor on the downside in the coming sessions, we could see a retest of the September 2021 lows near 19.85 provided the sentiment remains stable in the broader market.

On the flip side, if buyers return and prices inflect higher from current levels, the first resistance to consider appears near the 200-day simple moving average at 20.45, but if this ceiling is broken, USD/MXN could be on its way to reclaim the 20.90 level.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

mexican peso technical chart

USD/MXN chart prepared in TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Looks to 0.7500 After Printing 4-Month High
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Looks to 0.7500 After Printing 4-Month High
2022-03-23 16:00:00
EU and UK Stocks Stall - DAX and FTSE Pullback From Resistance
EU and UK Stocks Stall - DAX and FTSE Pullback From Resistance
2022-03-23 15:00:00
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
2022-03-23 13:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Risks Mount to the Downside
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Risks Mount to the Downside
2022-03-23 11:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN