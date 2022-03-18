News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Slips at Resistance, Developing Ascending Triangle
2022-03-18 09:00:00
Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips Towards Trend Resistance
2022-03-17 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices on the Rise as Weekend Nears, Here are Key Levels to Watch Next
2022-03-18 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Recovers Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-03-17 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Surge and Build on Bullish Momentum
2022-03-17 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Outlook Looks Capped in The Short-Term
2022-03-18 12:00:00
Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed
2022-03-18 08:06:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-03-18 06:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Maintains Stimulus, Yen Sinks
2022-03-18 10:13:00
S&P 500 Leads Three-Day Charge While Market Awaits Biden-Xi Talk on Russia
2022-03-18 05:00:00
More View more
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Outlook Looks Capped in The Short-Term

Gold Price (XAUUSD) Outlook Looks Capped in The Short-Term

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold remains highly volatile going into the weekend.
  • Gold is below the 20-day simple moving average.

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine continues to fuel volatility in the gold market with the 14-day Average True Range indicator underpinned at highs last seen 18 months ago. Talks between Russia and Ukraine continue but with little common ground seen so far, volatility is set to remain elevated in the near future leaving the price of gold vulnerable to further sharp swings. Traders need to factor in volatility levels before entering any trade, especially short-term traders with the weekend coming up.

Another technical indicator is now in play with gold seemingly stuck below the 20-day simple moving average for the first time in five weeks. Gold tested, and rejected, the 20-dsma yesterday around the $1,950/oz. and this looks likely to remain as a short-term price cap during today’s session.

How to Use Moving Averages

Looking further ahead, the chart suggests that gold is likely to struggle to regain the recent spike-high at $2,070/oz. The recent $200 sell-off has only been partially retraced and looks like a minor bull pull back within a deeper bear market move. Barring any escalation between Russia and Ukraine, the $1,960/oz to $1,966/oz. zone made from two swing highs back in November 2020 and January 2021 should act as the next zone of resistance if the 20-dsma is breached.

Gold Daily Price Chart – March 18, 2022

Gold Price (XAUUSD) Outlook Looks Capped in The Short-Term

Retail trader data show 75.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.12 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.17% lower than yesterday and 4.58% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.37% higher than yesterday and 11.78% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What are your views on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: Russian Central Bank Holds Rates as Expected at 20%, USD/RUB Higher
Breaking News: Russian Central Bank Holds Rates as Expected at 20%, USD/RUB Higher
2022-03-18 10:50:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Maintains Stimulus, Yen Sinks
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Maintains Stimulus, Yen Sinks
2022-03-18 10:13:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Slips at Resistance, Developing Ascending Triangle
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Slips at Resistance, Developing Ascending Triangle
2022-03-18 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Rally May Inspire Nikkei 225, APAC Stocks to Trade Higher
Nasdaq 100 Rally May Inspire Nikkei 225, APAC Stocks to Trade Higher
2022-03-18 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed