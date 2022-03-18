News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Slips at Resistance, Developing Ascending Triangle
2022-03-18 09:00:00
Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips Towards Trend Resistance
2022-03-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices on the Rise as Weekend Nears, Here are Key Levels to Watch Next
2022-03-18 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Recovers Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-03-17 20:00:00
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Surge and Build on Bullish Momentum
2022-03-17 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed
2022-03-18 08:06:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-03-18 06:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
S&P 500 Leads Three-Day Charge While Market Awaits Biden-Xi Talk on Russia
2022-03-18 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Slips at Resistance, Developing Ascending Triangle

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • ECB officials express concerns around inflation.
  • EUR/USD breather before continued downside?
  • IG Client Sentiment: Bullish.
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Euro has gained traction post-FOMC at the surprise of many as the Fed’s comparatively hawkish narrative deviated from the more cautious ECB. This can be attributed largely to markets largely pricing in an aggressive Fed tightening cycle leaving little room for dollar strength. With investors extremely wary around the Euro, any slight positivity sourcing from the war in Ukraine, dollar weakness and ECB hawkishness have been propelling EUR/USD bids.

Yesterday, ECB officials Schnabel and Villeroy both voiced their concerns around inflationary pressure from unstable energy prices. The CPI print met expectations, emphasizing the entrenched nature of inflation within the Euro zone. Although increasing interest rates may not be the answer, markets saw this in a bullish light. The ECB President Christine Lagarde further toned down rate hike expectations after echoing her prior sentiments around a gradual rate path which will only come into effect after “some time”.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily EUR/USD pair reveals continued confinement withing the evolving ascending triangle pattern (blue). Traditionally, the ascending triangle is related to a bullish continuation move however with a prior downtrend leading to the triangle formation, the ascending triangle can also result in a bearish continuation.

Current prices are testing triangle resistance but the more likely outcome would be a break below support, bringing into consideration subsequent support levels.

Resistance levels:

  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 1.1138
  • Triangle resistance

Support levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • Triangle support
  • 1.1000

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA POINTS TO SHORT-TERM UPSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 56% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, recent changes in long and short positions have resulted in a bullish bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

