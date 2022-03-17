News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-17 14:13:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks
2022-03-17 10:39:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil and Energy Stocks are Over Extending | tastytrade clips
2022-03-17 15:00:00
Euro Leaps Post Fed Hike as Chair Powell Pleases Markets. Has EUR/USD Seen the Low?
2022-03-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies Despite Fed Rate Hike as US Dollar Falls, Will Market Confidence Linger?
2022-03-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Halts Three-Day Selloff as Fed Refrains from Quantitative Tightening
2022-03-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-17 14:13:00
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 0.25%, GBP/USD Slumps
2022-03-17 12:21:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Setup: Central Bank Divergence Propels USD/JPY
2022-03-17 09:00:00
S&P 500 Surge and USDJPY Run Post-FOMC Faces High Reversal Risk
2022-03-17 02:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

BoE Hikes Rates by 25bps to 0.75%, Vote 8-1

Oil and Energy Stocks are Over Extending | tastytrade clips

Oil and Energy Stocks are Over Extending | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

Ilya Spivak and Victor Jones share their thoughts on Oil's recent fluctuations in price. As the market begins to rally again and risk-sentiment regains, Ilya thinks some fundamentals in the global supply chain need to be priced in before oil prices can reach an equilibrium.

00:00 Oil Sentiment Changing

02:51 Oil Prices Over Extend

04:13 Oil Technical Analysis

05:57 Energy Stocks Outlook

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of England Hikes Rates by 0.25%, GBP/USD Slumps
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 0.25%, GBP/USD Slumps
2022-03-17 12:21:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks
2022-03-17 10:39:00
Japanese Yen Technical Setup: Central Bank Divergence Propels USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Technical Setup: Central Bank Divergence Propels USD/JPY
2022-03-17 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude