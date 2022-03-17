Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks
EUR/USD Talking Points
- EUR/USD Continues to Test Psychological Resistance
- EUR continues to eye developments in Russia Ukraine war
- USD weighed down by risk sentiment despite hawkish Fed
Both Europe and the United States currently remain under pressure as the war between Russia and the Ukraine remains resolved. With the Fed now sticking to its 25b/p rate hike, the conflict between the Eastern European countries and the global implications that follow have weighed on EUR/USD, pushing prices below the key psychological level of 1.1200 which remains as a critical level for theimminent move.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
After failing to break below the 1.080 handle, price action has continued to test the 1.1000 which currently remains as critical resistance. With the major currency pair now traing below this level, the MACD remains in negative territory, a potential indication that the index may be vulnerable to further declines.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
For now, support and resistance levels remain between the key psyhological levels of 1.08 and 1.120 which continue to provide both support and resistance for the short-term move. A break above 1.120 gives rise to to 1.129 with the next level of resistance holding firme at around 1.1400.
Meanwhile, failure to hold above 1.110, and a dip below 1.000 gives rise to the next critical level of support, holding firm at around 0.090
Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams007
