News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks
2022-03-17 10:39:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-03-17 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Leaps Post Fed Hike as Chair Powell Pleases Markets. Has EUR/USD Seen the Low?
2022-03-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: China Lockdowns Temper Demand as US Supply Increases
2022-03-17 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies Despite Fed Rate Hike as US Dollar Falls, Will Market Confidence Linger?
2022-03-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Halts Three-Day Selloff as Fed Refrains from Quantitative Tightening
2022-03-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Leaps Post Fed Hike as Chair Powell Pleases Markets. Has EUR/USD Seen the Low?
2022-03-17 06:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Surges off Support- BoE Levels
2022-03-16 19:51:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Setup: Central Bank Divergence Propels USD/JPY
2022-03-17 09:00:00
S&P 500 Surge and USDJPY Run Post-FOMC Faces High Reversal Risk
2022-03-17 02:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

BoE Hikes Rates by 25bps to 0.75%, Vote 8-1

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

EUR/USD Talking Points

  • EUR/USD Continues to Test Psychological Resistance
  • EUR continues to eye developments in Russia Ukraine war
  • USD weighed down by risk sentiment despite hawkish Fed

Both Europe and the United States currently remain under pressure as the war between Russia and the Ukraine remains resolved. With the Fed now sticking to its 25b/p rate hike, the conflict between the Eastern European countries and the global implications that follow have weighed on EUR/USD, pushing prices below the key psychological level of 1.1200 which remains as a critical level for theimminent move.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

After failing to break below the 1.080 handle, price action has continued to test the 1.1000 which currently remains as critical resistance. With the major currency pair now traing below this level, the MACD remains in negative territory, a potential indication that the index may be vulnerable to further declines.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks

For now, support and resistance levels remain between the key psyhological levels of 1.08 and 1.120 which continue to provide both support and resistance for the short-term move. A break above 1.120 gives rise to to 1.129 with the next level of resistance holding firme at around 1.1400.

Meanwhile, failure to hold above 1.110, and a dip below 1.000 gives rise to the next critical level of support, holding firm at around 0.090

Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams007

Follow Tammy on Twitter @Tams007

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Japanese Yen Technical Setup: Central Bank Divergence Propels USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Technical Setup: Central Bank Divergence Propels USD/JPY
2022-03-17 09:00:00
DAX Roars Higher as Ukraine War Fears Ebb. Will the Rally Continue?
DAX Roars Higher as Ukraine War Fears Ebb. Will the Rally Continue?
2022-03-17 08:08:00
Australian Dollar Boosted by Robust Jobs Data. Will AUD/USD Test Higher?
Australian Dollar Boosted by Robust Jobs Data. Will AUD/USD Test Higher?
2022-03-17 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
FTSE 100
Bullish
EUR/TRY