Silver Price Forecast: Improving Sentiment & Fed Policy May Weigh on Precious Metals

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Setup for Post-FOMC Price Action
2022-03-16 11:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
2022-03-16 10:00:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Before the Fed, Will Gains Follow?
2022-03-16 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave
2022-03-16 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
2022-03-16 09:05:00
More View more
Silver Price Forecast: Improving Sentiment & Fed Policy May Weigh on Precious Metals

Silver Price Forecast: Improving Sentiment & Fed Policy May Weigh on Precious Metals

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

SILVER PRICE (XAG/USD) OUTLOOK:

  • Silver prices have corrected lower in recent days amid improved market sentiment on signs that Russia and Ukraine are making progress towards a ceasefire agreement
  • The Fed's monetary policy outlook could become a negative catalyst for precious metals if policymakers back an aggressive tightening cycle
  • In this article we analyze key technical levels for XAG/USD

Most read: Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing

Silver is a widely used industrial metal, but it also has safe-haven characteristics and significant sensitivity to interest rate expectations, like gold. Recently, during the risk-off episodes and widespread volatility following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both precious metals moved in lockstep, showing a stronger positive correlation than usual.

When market stress was at its peak last week, with the VIX near the 40 level and major equity indices in freefall, both XAG/USD and XAU/USD rallied aggressively to multi-year highs in tandem with rising inflation expectations and falling real yields. Since then, nerves have calmed and markets have stabilized, paving the way for a sharp pullback in silver prices, which now stand near $24.6, about 8% below last Tuesday's high.

SILVER PRICE, 10 YEAR REAL YIELD & 10-YEAR BREAKEVEN INFLATION RATE

Silver Price Forecast: Improving Sentiment &amp; Fed Policy May Weigh on Precious Metals

Source: TradingView

Although the military conflict in Eastern Europe remains unresolved, the geopolitical risk premium appears to be diminishing on signs that Moscow and Kiev are making progress towards a neutrality plan to end the ongoing war. On that note, if sentiment continues to improve, precious metals could accelerate their correction in the coming days and weeks.

Another catalyst that could reinforce the sell-off in this space is the Fed monetary policy’s outlook, with the U.S. central bank slated to begin raising borrowing costs today in an effort to curb red-hot inflation. If policymakers endorse an aggressive normalization cycle, comprised of several interest rates hikes and quantitative tightening, real rates could begin to rise again and become less negative after the deep drop in the last month or so. This could undermine silver and gold (real rates would rise if nominal rates increase and inflation expectations begin to decline).

Focusing on technical analysis, silver prices have fallen below support at $24.70 at the time of writing. If the breakout lower is confirmed, selling pressure could intensify and set the stage for a pullback towards $24.15/24.05, a key floor created by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the December 2021-March 2022 rally. If this area were to be breached, $23.50 would become the next downside focus.

On the flip side, if XAG/USD inflects higher from current levels, the first resistance to consider appears at $25.35. If bulls manage to push the price above this barrier, silver could be on its way to retest the 2022 high near $26.93.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

Silver Price Forecast: Improving Sentiment &amp; Fed Policy May Weigh on Precious Metals

Silver Price Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng, CSI 300 Roar Back to Life as Beijing Pledges to Stabilize Markets
Hang Seng, CSI 300 Roar Back to Life as Beijing Pledges to Stabilize Markets
2022-03-16 15:30:00
FTSE, DAX Outlook: UK, EU Stocks Bounce Back Ahead of the Fed
FTSE, DAX Outlook: UK, EU Stocks Bounce Back Ahead of the Fed
2022-03-16 14:30:00
Canadian CPI Rises to 30 Year High (5.7%), Beating Estimates
Canadian CPI Rises to 30 Year High (5.7%), Beating Estimates
2022-03-16 13:19:00
EUR/USD Technical Setup for Post-FOMC Price Action
EUR/USD Technical Setup for Post-FOMC Price Action
2022-03-16 11:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Mixed