Canadian CPI Rises to 30 Year High (5.7%), Beating Estimates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Setup for Post-FOMC Price Action
2022-03-16 11:35:00
EUR/USD Recovery Looks Fragile Amid War Risks as US Dollar Eyes FOMC
2022-03-16 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
2022-03-16 10:00:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Before the Fed, Will Gains Follow?
2022-03-16 02:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40.
2022-03-15 18:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave
2022-03-16 09:00:00
Gold Price Bubble Bursts as Real Yields Leap Ahead of the Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-16 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
US Dollar Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-15 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
2022-03-16 09:05:00
USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2017 High with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-03-15 20:00:00
More View more
Canadian CPI Rises to 30 Year High (5.7%), Beating Estimates

Canadian CPI Rises to 30 Year High (5.7%), Beating Estimates

Richard Snow, Analyst

Canadian inflation Reaches 5.7%, Core at 4.8%

Inflation continues to soar in Canada ahead of the April Bank of Canada meeting in April where a 25-basis point hike is all but guaranteed.

Canadian CPI Rises to 30 Year High (5.7%), Beating Estimates

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Later today, the Jerome Powell will address the public regarding what is likely to be a 25-basis point hike among other concerns like the situation in Ukraine. Additionally, the eagerly awaited Fed dot plot and economic projections are due for release later today. The dot plot maps out the path for future rate hikes.

Likewise, In April the Bank of Canada is set to follow suit as the major central banks begin the rate hiking process in an attempt to calm rampant, energy-induced inflation.

Implied Probabilities of BoC Rate Hike

Canadian CPI Rises to 30 Year High (5.7%), Beating Estimates

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/CAD simply continued the daily decline after the CPI print. Elsewhere, the EUR/CAD dropped but then recovered to similar levels soon after. The next major event is the FOMC meeting tonight which is likely to add volatility across a number of FX pairs.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian CPI Rises to 30 Year High (5.7%), Beating Estimates

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Setup for Post-FOMC Price Action
EUR/USD Technical Setup for Post-FOMC Price Action
2022-03-16 11:35:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook - Resistance Starting to Breakdown, Ukraine Compromise Mooted
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook - Resistance Starting to Breakdown, Ukraine Compromise Mooted
2022-03-16 10:51:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
2022-03-16 10:00:00
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
2022-03-16 09:05:00
Advertisement