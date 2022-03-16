News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Recovery Looks Fragile Amid War Risks as US Dollar Eyes FOMC
2022-03-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-15 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
2022-03-16 10:00:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Before the Fed, Will Gains Follow?
2022-03-16 02:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40.
2022-03-15 18:23:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave
2022-03-16 09:00:00
Gold Price Bubble Bursts as Real Yields Leap Ahead of the Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-16 01:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
US Dollar Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-15 20:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
2022-03-16 09:05:00
USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2017 High with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-03-15 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook - Resistance Starting to Breakdown, Ukraine Compromise Mooted

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Chart and Analysis

  • Bitcoin (BTC) is back in the $39.6k to $42k resistance zone.
  • Russian commentary that a compromise in Ukraine may be possible lifts optimism.

Risk markets are getting a lift higher this morning on the back of a series of releases from Russia that a compromise with Ukraine may be forthcoming. According to RIA sources, Russia has said that the idea of creating a demilitarized Ukraine like Austria with its own army ‘could be seen as a compromise’ has boosted risk-on assets, including the cryptocurrency space

.

Bitcoin is now back in a noted zone of resistance that has held the cryptocurrency back over the last few weeks. While the gains are so far limited, a break, close, and open above $42k would be seen as a positive for BTC and open the way for a move back to a brace of prior highs just under $46k.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Resistance Holds Firm as Mid-Week Optimism Fades

While the technical outlook is looking more positive for Bitcoin, tonight’s FOMC policy decision may pour cold water on the move. The markets are fully prepared for Fed chair Jerome Powell to begin hiking interest rates at tonight’s meeting with a total of seven quarter-point interest rate increases priced into the market for this year. While the potential for a 50 basis point hike tonight is seen as low, a larger-than-expected move or a hawkish post-decision stance by chair Powell may well push Bitcoin back below resistance again. Traders need to price-in risk-reward accordingly before the 18:00 GMT announcement.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart – March 16, 2022

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

