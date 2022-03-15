S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Point Higher Ahead of Eagerly Awaited Fed Meeting

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver
2022-03-15 10:20:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Holds as Key Support Levels Reinforced
2022-03-15 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Snap Back - How Low Can They Go?
2022-03-15 14:00:00
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stuck at Support for Lift-Off
2022-03-14 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
Gold Falls as Commodity Pullback Saps Inflation Expectations Ahead of FOMC
2022-03-15 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Grinding Higher After a Strong UK Jobs Report
2022-03-15 13:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: US Fed and BoJ Central Bank Preview
2022-03-15 12:05:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12.
2022-03-15 09:23:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Point Higher Ahead of Eagerly Awaited Fed Meeting

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Point Higher Ahead of Eagerly Awaited Fed Meeting

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Federal Reserve, Russia-Ukraine – Talking Points

  • Stocks point higher as markets await pivotal Federal Reserve meeting
  • S&P 500 remains pinned below 4,200, Nasdaq bounces from sub-13k

Markets look poised to recover from Monday’s losses as S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures point higher. With the Federal Reserve set to raise the Fed Funds rate tomorrow for the first time since 2018, markets continue to remain on edge given the current macro slate. Russia-Ukraine tensions, rising energy prices, and now Covid lockdowns in China have complicated the path for risk assets. Despite this, both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P look higher early on Tuesday morning.

S&P 500 (ES) futures have fallen sharply over the last week following a test of the 4,313 level. Losses were capped by trendline support, which also marked the overnight lows below 4,140. Price currently remains trapped under the 4,200 psychological threshold, with a key pivot point just above at 4,212. It would appear that markets may remain headline-sensitive, while near-term direction could continue to depend on Russia-Ukraine developments and central bank policy. Tech shares may remain under pressure given the intent of the Fed to raise interest rates, which could suppress any S&P 500 advances given the construction of the index.

S&P 500 Futures (ES) 1 Hour Chart

S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Point Higher Ahead of Eagerly Awaited Fed Meeting

Chart created with TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Futures (NQ) Chart

S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Point Higher Ahead of Eagerly Awaited Fed Meeting

Chart created with TradingView

Nasdaq 100 futures bounced after a rough few sessions for the tech-heavy index, after falling nearly 1,000 points from Friday’s session highs. The outlook for growth stocks remains bleak, given the intent of central banks to remove accommodation and raise borrowing costs. That may continue to weigh on areas of the market that are dominated by speculative companies that are not free cash flow generative.

With the poke below 13,000 being bought right back up, NQ remains finely poised ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday. 13,100 has long acted as support for the index, and may come into play once again should the index pare premarket gains. Given the beaten down nature of the index over the last few weeks, traders should remain cautious. Should risk-on sentiment gain steam this week, 13,415 could be targeted as a first scalp for any longs.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Forecast: Chinese Growth Reservations Compound Commodity Slump for Rand
USD/ZAR Forecast: Chinese Growth Reservations Compound Commodity Slump for Rand
2022-03-15 13:01:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Grinding Higher After a Strong UK Jobs Report
British Pound (GBP/USD) Grinding Higher After a Strong UK Jobs Report
2022-03-15 13:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: US Fed and BoJ Central Bank Preview
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: US Fed and BoJ Central Bank Preview
2022-03-15 12:05:00
Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver
Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver
2022-03-15 10:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bearish