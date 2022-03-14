USDJPY Breakout Continues as US Rate Hikes Loom Large

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Bounces Off Lows
2022-03-14 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Seeks Breakout, Dollar Asserts EURUSD and USDJPY Trends with FOMC Ahead
2022-03-14 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Under the Pump Ahead of BoE and Fed Rate Decisions. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-14 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-13 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Bears Knocking on Support
2022-03-12 10:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall on Hopes for Progress in Ukraine Talks, Rising Treasury Yields
2022-03-14 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-13 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Under the Pump Ahead of BoE and Fed Rate Decisions. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-14 06:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: How Many Fed Hikes are Coming?
2022-03-13 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Breakout Continues as US Rate Hikes Loom Large
2022-03-14 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Seeks Breakout, Dollar Asserts EURUSD and USDJPY Trends with FOMC Ahead
2022-03-14 02:00:00
More View more
USDJPY Breakout Continues as US Rate Hikes Loom Large

USDJPY Breakout Continues as US Rate Hikes Loom Large

Nick Cawley, Strategist

USD/JPY Price and Chart Analysis

  • US dollar strength is evident against a range of other currencies.
  • A 25 basis point is fully priced in the market.
  • A big swing in USDJPY retail trade data.

The US dollar is flexing its muscles again ahead of this week’s eagerly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting where chair Jerome Powell is fully expected to announce the first of a series of interest rate hikes. The markets have already priced in between four and five 0.25% rate hikes this year with the outlier being that the Fed may hike rates by 50 basis points at one of its regular meetings to try and slow down runaway inflation. The Fed last raised interest rates over six years ago.

The Japanese Yen on the other hand has not picked up the expected haven bid that it normally demands in times of trouble. Japan imports around 80% of its energy needs and with the price of oil and gas spiking ever higher, this is weighing on the country’s economic health and its attraction for overseas investors.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The daily chart shows the relentless USDJPY bid over the last few months. The price action higher continues to post higher lows and higher highs, while the classical break above the prior high at 116.34 allowed the pair the space to move even higher. This prior resistance now turns to short-term support.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – March 14, 2022

USDJPY Breakout Continues as US Rate Hikes Loom Large

We need to look at a longer-term USD/JPY chart for the next objectives with a series of prior swing lows the next levels of resistance. The weekly chart shows 118.66, and 121.69 followed by 123.57 and finally 125.86. The first target should be achieved soon but the last three may prove tricky to fill over the next few weeks – if at all – with US dollar strength already baked into the market.

USD/JPY Weekly Price Chart – March 14, 2022

USDJPY Breakout Continues as US Rate Hikes Loom Large

Traders have been building net-short positions up over the last week, increasing the short-to-long ratio.

Retail trader data show 26.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.83 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 22.99% higher than yesterday and 25.82% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.12% higher than yesterday and 50.68% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Fall on Hopes for Progress in Ukraine Talks, Rising Treasury Yields
Gold Prices Fall on Hopes for Progress in Ukraine Talks, Rising Treasury Yields
2022-03-14 05:00:00
S&P 500 May Lead Hang Seng Index Lower, FOMC in Focus This Week
S&P 500 May Lead Hang Seng Index Lower, FOMC in Focus This Week
2022-03-14 01:00:00
Will Regulation Make BTC More Volatile? | tastytrade clips
Will Regulation Make BTC More Volatile? | tastytrade clips
2022-03-11 19:00:00
Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10 Year Low on Inflation Concerns
Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10 Year Low on Inflation Concerns
2022-03-11 15:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed