News
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
2022-03-11 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Pullback Triggers RSI Sell Signal
2022-03-10 21:00:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
News
Gold Prices Sit Between Ukraine Risks and Fed Rate Hike Bets as Weekend Nears
2022-03-11 04:30:00
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-10 13:30:00
News
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
2022-03-11 07:47:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunges Past 2021 Lows
2022-03-10 20:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
EURUSD Recovery Falters after US Inflation Reading, Friday Sentiment Data Can Extend
2022-03-11 03:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • Euro dismisses strong German CPI data.
  • ‘Dovish’ ECB interpretation continues today.
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

A perceivably dovish ECB yesterday post rate announcement hushed Euro bulls after gains earlier this week. Monetary tightening guidance was quite vague in terms of a start date and the gradual path thereof did not bode well for EUR strength. US inflation data printed in line with expectations but recorded a 40-year high leaving the dollar room to run to the upside.

Earlier today we saw German inflation track estimates however comments by the ECB’s Villeroy muted any upside by reinforcing uncertainty within Europe, a cooling if inflationary pressures as well as a ‘wait and see’ approach regarding interest rate hikes.

German inflation

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Central bank divergence between the Fed and ECB is as prevalent as ever leaving the Euro exposed to further hardship.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/USD bears have clawed back some lost gains this week shortly after pulling the pair out of oversold territory shown on the RSI indicator. The course for EUR/USD firmly favors the downside both fundamentally and technically with geopolitical tensions remaining as a key influencing factor.

Resistance levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 1.1000

Support levels:

  • Triangle support
  • 1.0806
  • 1.0636

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA POINTS TO SHORT-TERM UNCERTAINTY

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 63% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, recent changes in long and short positions have resulted in a mixed bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Mixed