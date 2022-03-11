Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10 Year Low on Inflation Concerns

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
2022-03-11 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Back to $100 a Barrel, Ukraine a Wildcard
2022-03-11 07:38:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slumps, Indices Jump on Tweet of ‘Certain Positive Shifts’ in Ukraine Talks
2022-03-11 12:31:00
Gold Prices Sit Between Ukraine Risks and Fed Rate Hike Bets as Weekend Nears
2022-03-11 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
2022-03-11 07:47:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunges Past 2021 Lows
2022-03-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Topside Breakout Could Extend Further
2022-03-11 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Putin says there are certain positive shifts in talks with Ukraine - IFX

Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10 Year Low on Inflation Concerns

Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10 Year Low on Inflation Concerns

Richard Snow, Analyst

University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Drops Below 60

For the first time I over 10 years the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Survey recorded a sub-sixty figure.

Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10 Year Low on Inflation Concerns

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Consumer sentiment has dropped rather sharply since the start of 2022 as the inflation outlook and conservative growth forecasts began to weigh on consumers.

Takeaways from the preliminary March report:

  • Personal finances were expected to worsen in the year ahead by the largest proportion since the surveys started in the mid-1940s
  • Consumer Sentiment continued to decline due to falling inflation-adjusted incomes, recently accelerated by rising fuel prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Consumers were slightly more likely to anticipate declines rather than increases in the national unemployment rate. This underlying strength in jobs comes at the cost of pushing inflation even higher due to unrelenting pressures on aggregate demand and supply lines

The final report will be released on the 25th of March

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10 Year Low on Inflation Concerns

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

The dollar benchmark, the US Dollar Basket (DXY) rose after the release as prices completed the intra-day recovery from the sharp drop around the time Putin announced there were positive shifts during recent talks. The news of the comments saw the heavily bid dollar drop around 40 points withing 5 minutes and prices have attempted to close the distance ever since.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) 1-Minute Chart

Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10 Year Low on Inflation Concerns

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Drops on Blowout Jobs Report
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Drops on Blowout Jobs Report
2022-03-11 13:50:00
Gold Slumps, Indices Jump on Tweet of ‘Certain Positive Shifts’ in Ukraine Talks
Gold Slumps, Indices Jump on Tweet of ‘Certain Positive Shifts’ in Ukraine Talks
2022-03-11 12:31:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Topside Breakout Could Extend Further
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Topside Breakout Could Extend Further
2022-03-11 11:30:00
S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecast: Option Expiry Headwinds Return
S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecast: Option Expiry Headwinds Return
2022-03-11 10:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR