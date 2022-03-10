News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Pounce Post-ECB
2022-03-10 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink Even as War in Ukraine Rages, ECB and US CPI Ahead
2022-03-10 08:01:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-10 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunges Past 2021 Lows
2022-03-10 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
US Dollar Sinks as Markets Reverse Ahead of ECB and US CPI. Where to for DXY Index?
2022-03-10 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Uptrend in Focus as US Braces for Even Higher Inflation
2022-03-10 00:00:00
ECB Announces Faster QE Tapering, Euro Hits Session Highs

German Stock Index (DAX40) Remains Vulnerable to Inflationary Fears

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Europe, Germany 40, DAX Talking Points:

  • DAX 40 retreats, inflationary fears resurface as Russia Ukraine conflict remains unresolved
  • The war between Russia and Ukraine remains a prominent catalyst for German stocks
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde juggles between soaring prices and economic growth

Germany 40 (DAX) Technical Analysis

The Dax Index (Germany 40) has come under pressure once again as Europe remains particularly vulnerable to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. After falling to critical support earlier this week (Monday), an optimistic tilt in risk sentiment allowed the DAX to rally sharply before running into key psychological resistance at 13,800.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover the impact of politics on global markets

With rising energy prices and Europe’s major reliance on Russia and Ukraine for oil and gas, the ECB has now been placed under additional pressure as it juggles between tackling inflation while simultaneously supporting economic growth.

In response to the elevated energy prices and the unprecedented outcome of the war, inability for DAX bulls to rise above the 13,800 handle allowed bears to drive prices lower before finding support at the 13,297 Fibonacci level which may likely continue to hold bears at bay, at least for now.

DAX Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As price action remains well-below both the 50 and 200-day MA (moving average), a break below current support (13,297) and below 13,000 could see bears driving prices back towards the 12,495 Fibonacci level with the next big level holding firm at 12,000.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

