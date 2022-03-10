News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Leaves Key Rates Unchanged, Hawkish Outlook Powers the Euro Sharply Higher
2022-03-10 12:56:00
ECB Preview: Euro Awaits ECB Reaction Function to Russian-Ukraine War
2022-03-10 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink Even as War in Ukraine Rages, ECB and US CPI Ahead
2022-03-10 08:01:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
US Dollar Sinks as Markets Reverse Ahead of ECB and US CPI. Where to for DXY Index?
2022-03-10 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – GBPUSD Struggles Continue as US CPI Release Nears
2022-03-10 10:06:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-03-09 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks as Markets Reverse Ahead of ECB and US CPI. Where to for DXY Index?
2022-03-10 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Uptrend in Focus as US Braces for Even Higher Inflation
2022-03-10 00:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

ECB Announces Faster QE Tapering, Euro Hits Session Highs

ECB Preview: Euro Awaits ECB Reaction Function to Russian-Ukraine War

ECB Preview: Euro Awaits ECB Reaction Function to Russian-Ukraine War

Justin McQueen, Strategist

ECB, EUR Price Analysis & News

  • ECB to Offer Full Optionality, Normalisation Delayed, Not Derailed
  • Inflation Risks Firmly on the Upside In Light of Geopolitical Conflict

OVERVIEW: Since last month’s hawkish pivot from the ECB in response to inflation pressures, a lot has changed. Predominantly, the deterioration in geopolitics with Russia invading the Ukraine and thus much of the ECB’s hawkishness had evaporated, with money markets repricing lower. Meanwhile, the Euro had fallen as much as 4.5% against the US Dollar.

As noted, the ECB’s February meeting was meant to set up a pivot in policy for the March meeting with an acceleration in the pace of tapering, alongside signals of a potential rate hike by the end of the year. However, in light of the current backdrop, the ECB are unlikely to commit to such action, and thus offer full optionality, given the fluid situation. In turn, while normalisation looks to be delayed, it is not derailed, keep in mind that the economic fallout from the war will see inflation in the Euro Area higher for longer.

WHAT IS PRICED IN?: While OIS markets have pulled back from the peak pricing of 50bps, money markets do remain somewhat optimistic with 30bps worth of tightening priced in for 2022. This in turn, does leave the Euro at risk from a continued repricing lower, particularly against currencies where central banks will likely deliver on their rate expectations.

ECB Rate Expectations

ECB Preview: Euro Awaits ECB Reaction Function to Russian-Ukraine War

Source: Refinitiv

ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS: The latest inflation figures showed a record high of 5.8%, up from 5.1% in January and given the current geopolitical tensions, inflation pressures show very little signs of easing. What’s more, given the staff economic projection cut-off date, which is estimated to be roughly a week before Russia announced a full scale invasion, forecasts may already be outdated. At the estimated cut-off date, Brent crude futures were around $92-94/bbl, significantly below the current price of $117/bbl.

ECB Preview: Euro Awaits ECB Reaction Function to Russian-Ukraine War

How to Trade Forex News: An Introduction

MARKET REACTION: According to the option markets, the implied move for EUR/USD is 94pips, meanwhile following yesterday’s short squeeze, risk reversals are significantly off the lows, albeit with a moderate premium for puts. Lagarde will be walking a tight rope with higher inflation risks accompanied by lower growth risks, as such, while Lagarde and Co. will signal maximum flexibility, there is unlikely to be a great desire to push the Euro significantly lower. For now, risks remain on the downside for the Euro with the 1.1100 handle offering good resistance to fade the recent short-squeeze

Live Coverage of ECB at 13:15GMT

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

ECB Preview: Euro Awaits ECB Reaction Function to Russian-Ukraine War

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ECB Leaves Key Rates Unchanged, Hawkish Outlook Powers the Euro Sharply Higher
ECB Leaves Key Rates Unchanged, Hawkish Outlook Powers the Euro Sharply Higher
2022-03-10 12:56:00
DAX, EU Stocks Dip into Technical Bear Market Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
DAX, EU Stocks Dip into Technical Bear Market Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2022-03-10 12:29:00
British Pound Forecast – GBPUSD Struggles Continue as US CPI Release Nears
British Pound Forecast – GBPUSD Struggles Continue as US CPI Release Nears
2022-03-10 10:06:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
Advertisement