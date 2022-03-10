News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
ECB Leaves Key Rates Unchanged, Hawkish Outlook Powers the Euro Sharply Higher
2022-03-10 12:56:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink Even as War in Ukraine Rages, ECB and US CPI Ahead
2022-03-10 08:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-10 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast – GBPUSD Struggles Continue as US CPI Release Nears
2022-03-10 10:06:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks as Markets Reverse Ahead of ECB and US CPI. Where to for DXY Index?
2022-03-10 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Uptrend in Focus as US Braces for Even Higher Inflation
2022-03-10 00:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

ECB Announces Faster QE Tapering, Euro Hits Session Highs

ECB Leaves Key Rates Unchanged, Hawkish Outlook Powers the Euro Sharply Higher

ECB Leaves Key Rates Unchanged, Hawkish Outlook Powers the Euro Sharply Higher

Nick Cawley, Strategist

ECB Update and EUR/USD PriceAnalysis

  • ECB leaves all policy measures unchanged as expected, hawkish twist
  • ECB press conference at 13:30 GMT – more details ahead.

The European Central Bank left all its monetary policy measures unchanged today, as expected, and trimmed back further its APP bond purchases, giving the release a slightly hawkish twist….

‘the Governing Council today revised the purchase schedule for its APP for the coming months. Monthly net purchases under the APP will amount to €40 billion in April, €30 billion in May and €20 billion in June.’

The ECB also said that it will discontinue net asset purchases under the PEPP program ‘at the end of March 2022’.

Attention now turns to the ECB press conference (13:30 GMT) where President Christine Lagarde will provide more details of the central bank’s staff projections and how the ECB will look to counter growth fears and ongoing price pressures within the single block.

Click for the buildup and live coverage of the ECB Press Conference from 13:15 GMT

The Euro picked up sharply on this hawkish twist with EUR/USD pushing through 1.1100 in short time.

EUR/USD 3 Minute Price Chart – March 10, 2022

ECB Leaves Key Rates Unchanged, Hawkish Outlook Powers the Euro Sharply Higher

Retail trader data show 59.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.48 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 17.65% lower than yesterday and 14.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.77% higher than yesterday and 18.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US CPI Heats up to a Blistering 7.9%, Core at 6.4% In the Lead up to FOMC
US CPI Heats up to a Blistering 7.9%, Core at 6.4% In the Lead up to FOMC
2022-03-10 14:00:00
DAX, EU Stocks Dip into Technical Bear Market Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
DAX, EU Stocks Dip into Technical Bear Market Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2022-03-10 12:29:00
ECB Preview: Euro Awaits ECB Reaction Function to Russian-Ukraine War
ECB Preview: Euro Awaits ECB Reaction Function to Russian-Ukraine War
2022-03-10 11:00:00
British Pound Forecast – GBPUSD Struggles Continue as US CPI Release Nears
British Pound Forecast – GBPUSD Struggles Continue as US CPI Release Nears
2022-03-10 10:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish