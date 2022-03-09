News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars as Ukraine Crisis Cools, but ECB Could Kill Momentum
2022-03-09 18:00:00
USD Breaking News: Diplomatic Solution Overshadows US JOLTs Job Openings Beat
2022-03-09 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NZD/AUD and Oil Prices | Forex Pairs To Trade Commodities
2022-03-09 22:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Eases Despite Supply Constraints, Brent Follows
2022-03-09 19:44:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Soar as Oil Prices Crater, Stagflation Anxiety Ebbs
2022-03-09 22:30:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: It's a Mess
2022-03-08 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Drops as Risk-Related Assets Receive a Lift
2022-03-09 11:22:00
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-03-09 19:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Bearish on Rallies
2022-03-09 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-03-09 15:07:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-09 07:00:00
Breaking news

Crude continues to show aggressive volatility, down by as much as 20% from the high

NZD/AUD and Oil Prices | Forex Pairs To Trade Commodities

NZD/AUD and Oil Prices | Forex Pairs To Trade Commodities

Research, Research Team

“Lumber, dairy going up. Oil going up. It really creates a really interesting environment for a pair like Kiwi Yen, which is completely removed from something that's an otherwise very bad risk environment. And so for me, when I take a look at a lot of these currencies right now, I'm thinking about in terms of trade, which currencies are positioned well to deal with this commodity rise, and they benefit from exporting more of those commodities moving forward in the future and will that benefit them and their companies financial and economically” -Chris Vecchio

Chris Vecchio and Victor Jones discuss some of the best forex trades to make when considering the implications of the Russia and Ukraine conflict, oil prices, and the critical nature of trade. As commodity prices increase, nations that are global suppliers of oil, lumber, and dairy could see their currencies appreciate.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

WTI Crude Oil Eases Despite Supply Constraints, Brent Follows
2022-03-09 19:44:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars as Ukraine Crisis Cools, but ECB Could Kill Momentum
2022-03-09 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tech Holds Key Support as US CPI Comes Into Focus
2022-03-09 16:30:00
All Eyes on EUR/USD | John Kicklighter and Pete Mulmat on Market Themes
2022-03-09 16:00:00
