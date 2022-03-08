US Trade Deficit Reaches $89.7 Billion - Highest on Record

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: EU Debt Raising Announcement Drives Euro Higher
2022-03-08 12:30:00
US Dollar Surges as Nickel Leads Commodity Chaos and Stocks Drop. Will DXY Index Dip?
2022-03-08 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: EU Debt Raising Announcement Drives Euro Higher
2022-03-08 12:30:00
Brent Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Recoils Amid Potental Ban on Russian Oil
2022-03-08 11:40:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: It's a Mess
2022-03-08 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: The Relative Strength Play
2022-03-07 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Settles Above $2,000 as LBMA Suspends Russian Gold and Silver Refiners
2022-03-08 10:30:00
Gold Price Bursts Higher on Sinking Real Yields and War Woes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-08 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-07 04:00:00
More View more
US Trade Deficit Reaches $89.7 Billion - Highest on Record

US Trade Deficit Reaches $89.7 Billion - Highest on Record

Richard Snow, Analyst

Balance of Trade (JAN) = $-89.7B

Exports (JAN) = $224.4B

Imports (JAN) = $314.1B

US Trade Deficit Reaches $89.7 Billion - Highest on Record

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

The US now has the largest trade deficit on record as imports for January rose $3.8 billion more than in December; while exports for the same period declined by $3.9 billion month on month.

US Trade Deficit (Feb 2004 Until Present)

US Trade Deficit Reaches $89.7 Billion - Highest on Record

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

There has been a move lower in the US Dollar Basket (DXY) however it is almost impossible to attribute the latest move to the data print as the dollar has remained extremely supported due to its safe-haven characteristics amid the current geopolitical uncertainty. In addition news of President Joe Biden moments away from announcing further sanctions against Russia, this time banning Russian oil shipments into the US. He is due to speak at 10:45 EST.

DXY 5 Minute Chart

US Trade Deficit Reaches $89.7 Billion - Highest on Record

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Forecast: EU Debt Raising Announcement Drives Euro Higher
EUR/USD Forecast: EU Debt Raising Announcement Drives Euro Higher
2022-03-08 12:30:00
Brent Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Recoils Amid Potental Ban on Russian Oil
Brent Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Recoils Amid Potental Ban on Russian Oil
2022-03-08 11:40:00
Gold Settles Above $2,000 as LBMA Suspends Russian Gold and Silver Refiners
Gold Settles Above $2,000 as LBMA Suspends Russian Gold and Silver Refiners
2022-03-08 10:30:00
S&P 500, DAX 40 Forecast: Sentiment Turnaround, However, Downside Risks Remain
S&P 500, DAX 40 Forecast: Sentiment Turnaround, However, Downside Risks Remain
2022-03-08 09:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR