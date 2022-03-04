Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Wall Street Tests Support After NFP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
Euro Price Latest – EUR/USD Slumps to 1.1000, EUR/GBP Hits a Near Six-Year Low
2022-03-04 08:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Exhaustion into Multiple Long-term Highs
2022-03-04 13:40:00
Risk Aversion Dominates - How Traders Can Benefit From Twitter
2022-03-04 10:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
Euro, Dow Jones Sink as Gold, Crude Oil Soar on Reports Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Attacked
2022-03-04 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
Gold Extends its Haven Rally as Risk Markets Sour Further
2022-03-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast (GBPUSD) Sterling Helpless in The Face of US Dollar Dominance
2022-03-04 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
US Dollar, Crude Oil and Gold Charge Up on Ukraine Nuclear Incident. NFPs in Focus Next.
2022-03-04 06:00:00
More View more
Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Wall Street Tests Support After NFP

Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Wall Street Tests Support After NFP

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Dow Jones Index (DJI), USD, NFP Talking Points:

  • Russia and Ukraine remain at the forefront of risk appetite
  • Positive NFP report overshadowed by geopolitics
  • Fibonacci levels on the Dow Jones are showing key spots of potential support and resistance

NFP Grapples With Russia Ukraine Conflict

US Stocks have struggled to gain traction despite the release of an optimistic US NFP report. As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to dominate headlines, positive economic data has limited gains for equity indices, allowing the Dow Jones to find support above the key psychological level of 33300.

At the time of writing, the DJI continues to trade in a confluent zone, formed by key Fibonacci levels of historical moves, the 76.4% retracement of the 2020 – 2021 move continues to hold bulls at bay at around 33708.

Although geopolitical tensions will likely assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move, support and resistance currently remain between the respective levels of 32900 and 36000 while the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) remains below the zero line, a potential suggestion that the bearish trend may continue to hold, at least for now.

Dow Jones (DJI) Daily Chart

Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Wall Street Tests Support After NFP

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For now, further losses may support a decline towards the key psychological level of 32000 which paves the way for the March 2021 low at 30803.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast (GBPUSD) Sterling Helpless in The Face of US Dollar Dominance
British Pound Forecast (GBPUSD) Sterling Helpless in The Face of US Dollar Dominance
2022-03-04 16:00:00
Gold Extends its Haven Rally as Risk Markets Sour Further
Gold Extends its Haven Rally as Risk Markets Sour Further
2022-03-04 11:30:00
DAX & FTSE Plummet as Outlook for European Equities Deteriorates
DAX & FTSE Plummet as Outlook for European Equities Deteriorates
2022-03-04 11:27:00
Risk Aversion Dominates - How Traders Can Benefit From Twitter
Risk Aversion Dominates - How Traders Can Benefit From Twitter
2022-03-04 10:00:00
Advertisement